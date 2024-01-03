His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (121) of 2023 to form the Board of Directors of “Parkin” Company, headed by Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, and with the membership of: Ahmed Hassan Mahboub, deputy. For the president, Mona Abdul Rahman Al-Osaimi, Nasser Hamad Bushahab, Professor Dr. Alawi Ali Al-Sheikh, Mona Muhammad Bajman, and Al-Anoud Thabet Al-Amiri. The decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

The law detailed the powers and powers of the company’s board of directors, the most prominent of which are approving the company’s strategic plans and policies, issuing the company’s financial, administrative, technical, and purchasing regulations, managing its assets, approving its organizational structure, and approving the contracts and agreements concluded by the company.