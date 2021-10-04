His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, issued a decision to form the “Digital Transformation Leadership Committee for the Emirate of Dubai”, in support of the emirate’s transformation into an integrated digital society..

The committee aims to unify the efforts made in Dubai to implement the digital transformation plan, and works to ensure the integration of roles between the entities.

The committee also aims to provide the necessary support to facilitate the digital transformation process, and support the vision of the emirate’s transformation into an integrated digital society.

The committee will be chaired by the Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority and the membership of representatives from the relevant government agencies.

