His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Decision No. (2) for the year 2021 regarding the formation of the “Committee for the Regulation of Fishing of Live Aquatic Resources in the Emirate of Dubai” with the aim of ensuring the proper implementation of the provisions of federal legislation and ministerial decisions Issued in the matter of protecting living aquatic resources, limiting violations that threaten the stock of living aquatic wealth in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai, and regulating its fishing in a manner that ensures adequate stock for members of society and future generations, in addition to enabling living water wealth from reproduction, maturity, maturity, continuity and permanence, and combating depletion Overfishing and overfishing, encouraging the use of fishing methods that are more sensitive to aquatic life, and combating the use of means and tools that waste live aquatic wealth.

The decision stipulated the formation of a permanent committee in the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai called the “Committee for Regulating Fishing of Living Aquatic Resources” headed by Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, with the membership of representatives from: the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs Department, and Dubai City Authority The marine corps, the Dubai Fishermen Cooperative Society, the Vital Facilities Protection Agency and the coasts, in addition to two representatives of the fishermen chosen by the Chairman of the Committee, provided that the representatives of the bodies members in the Committee are nominated by the officials of those bodies, and that they have experience and competence in the field of the committee’s work.

Committee terms of reference

The decision defines the tasks and powers of the committee, including: drawing up the general policy and developing strategic plans necessary to preserve the living water wealth in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with federal legislation and ministerial decisions issued in this regard, and the adoption of the conditions, controls and rules for practicing the profession of fishing in the emirate, and monitoring quantities of wealth Live water that is caught, traded and sold in the markets, in particular that it is prohibited to catch it, in a manner that does not contradict what is approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in this regard, as well as issuing the necessary circulars and instructions to ensure that fishermen adhere to the provisions of federal legislation and ministerial decisions issued in the matter of protection And the development of living water wealth.

The “Living Water Fishing Regulation Committee” is also responsible for counting the actions committed by fishermen in violation of the provisions of federal legislation and ministerial decisions issued in this regard, and proposing any other actions that pose a threat to the living water wealth in Dubai, and submitting them to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai for approval, as well as raising them A list of the names of the perpetrators of violations related to living water resources to the competent judicial control officers to control these violations, impose fines and administrative measures on the perpetrators, and determine the permitted fishing areas in the Emirate of Dubai and the areas in which fishing is prohibited, as well as the fishing tools and equipment that are permitted to be used, and the tools and equipment for fishing prohibited to be used, and the tools and equipment. When approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment in this regard, and submit proposals and recommendations that contribute to the protection and development of living water wealth to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

The decision stipulated that the committee would prepare awareness programs for fishermen aimed at preserving and developing the living aquatic wealth, define the committee’s work plan, set performance indicators and quantitative targets to be achieved, measure progress in their implementation, as well as set up improvement plans in light of the results achieved, and submit periodic reports related to To the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, the decision also authorized the committee to form permanent and temporary sub-committees and work teams, define their tasks, powers and duration of work, and seek the assistance of whomever it deems appropriate from those with experience and competence to assist them in the performance of their duties.

Collaboration and decisions

The decision obliges all individuals and entities, including government agencies, the authorities supervising the special development zones and free zones, and private sector institutions, in full cooperation with the committee, and provide it with data, statistics, information and studies that it requires and deems necessary to enable it to perform the tasks entrusted to it under the provisions of this resolution.

The decision required the committee to abide by the provisions of Federal Law No. (23) of 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development of living water resources in the United Arab Emirates, as well as its amendments and executive regulations, and ministerial decisions issued for its implementation, when exercising its functions and powers established for it in accordance with the provisions of this decision in which it is enforced. From the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.





