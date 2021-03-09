His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision extending the freezing of fees for government services in Dubai until the beginning of the year 2023, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai , In support of economic, social and psychological stability of all components of society, and to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate and its attractiveness to entrepreneurs and investors, and to push the wheel of sustainable development, and keep pace with market trends.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai affirmed that this decision comes within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s keenness to take into account the interest of society in all its components, citizens and residents, with what this requires of taking decisions that help everyone to overcome the current stage and ensure societal stability and empower business sectors His Highness noted that the Dubai government has the flexibility to deal efficiently with the challenges that the current global situation brings, based on accurate monitoring and evaluation of the various dimensions of the situation.

The decision to freeze government fees includes not creating or imposing any new fees unless new services are introduced after ascertaining the existence of the justification and the real benefit to society.

The decision of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai extends the decision to freeze government fees issued in March 2018, in an important addition that supports the five economic packages launched by the Dubai government over the past twelve months from March 2020 until now in order to alleviate the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. The value of the subsidy exceeded 7.1 billion dirhams and included the cancellation and reduction of many government fees, temporarily or permanently, in various sectors.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

