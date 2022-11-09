His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (65) of 2022 regarding the amendment, simplification and reduction of some of the requirements in force at the Dubai Municipality under the applicable legislation, in order to complement the initiatives of the Emirate of Dubai aimed at stimulating investment. economic growth, reducing the time it takes to provide services, and consolidating its global position as an attractive business environment.

The decision provided for the cancellation of some articles in the legislation in force, including; Cancellation of Article (6) of Local Ordinance No. (40) of 1989 regarding the conditions to be met by imported or locally manufactured organic fertilizers, and Article (5) of Local Ordinance No. (54) of 1990 regarding the regulation and licensing of companies operating in the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Dubai .

The provisions of Clauses (1), (4), (5), and (6) of Article (3), paragraph (b) of Article (4), and Clauses (1), (2), (3) were also canceled by virtue of the decision. , (5), (6), and (7) of Article (6), Clause (5) of Article (7), and Article (9) of Local Ordinance No. (59) of 1991 regarding the general conditions that must be met in fertilizer warehouses. Chemical and organic fertilizer plants in the Emirate of Dubai.

In addition, the provisions of Articles (6), (18), (20), (24), and (25) of Local Ordinance No. (89) of 1994 regulating the practice of the engineering consultancy profession in the Emirate of Dubai and its amendments, in addition to Article (92) of Local Ordinance No. (11) of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai and its amendments.

According to the decision, fees and insurances collected for permits, licenses, certificates and transactions were canceled in accordance with the legislation and schedules set out in Article (2), including the insurances shown in Table No. (8) attached to Local Ordinance No. (11) of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai and its amendments. And the fees prescribed for some of the transactions shown in the tables attached to the local order No. (3) of 1999 regarding the organization of construction works in the Emirate of Dubai and its amendments, by canceling the fee prescribed for changing the ceiling of an existing building, contained in item (7) of Table No. (6), and canceling The fee for requesting the study of the treatment license for decoration works for the building before the issuance of the certificate of completion, which is contained in Clause (7) of Schedule No. (8), and cancellation of the fee for approving additional plans with a stamp of a true copy, contained in Clause (9) of Schedule No. (8) .

And in the matter of Local Ordinance No. (40) of 1989 regarding the conditions to be met in the imported or locally manufactured organic fertilizers, the texts of Articles (3), (4), and (5) were amended, as these articles authorized the Director General of Dubai Municipality to issue requirements and data And the technical standards that must be available in organic fertilizers, whether imported or locally manufactured, organic fertilizer packages, and imported organic fertilizer shipment.

In the matter of Local Ordinance No. (54) of 1990 regarding the regulation and licensing of companies operating in the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Dubai, the definition of the word “manager” contained in Article (2) was amended to become the new definition: Director General of the Municipality.

The texts of Articles (9) and (10) of this Order were also amended, as Article (9) after the amendment included that when creating new areas for agricultural activities, the provisions of Article (7) of this Order related to the requirements that must be met by companies operating in Agriculture sector, provided that the Director General of Dubai Municipality issues the terms and controls regulating these activities. While Article (10) decided after the amendment that the municipality employees who are named by a decision of its general director shall have the capacity of a judicial police force in proving the acts committed in violation of the provisions of this order and the decisions issued pursuant thereto. Or documents related to these activities, and write the necessary seizure records.

In the matter of Local Ordinance No. (78) of 1993 regarding determining the prices of trees and plants affected by road accidents, service works and the cost of manpower, mechanisms and tools, Article (5) of this order was amended, which included authorizing the Director General of Dubai Municipality to amend the amount of prices of trees and plants affected by accidents Roads, service works, labor costs, mechanisms and tools, in coordination with the Department of Finance.

With regard to Local Ordinance No. (89) of 1994 regulating the practice of the engineering consultancy profession in the Emirate of Dubai, the definition of the term “engineering office” contained in this order has been amended, as the new definition becomes “the office licensed to practice the profession of engineering consultancy in the emirate.” “.

Article (5) of this order was also amended, which included the conditions that must be met for the purpose of registering the engineer in the register, and Article (22) after the amendment stipulated that the director of the engineering office be an engineer and be registered in the register.

With regard to Local Ordinance No. (3) of 1999 regulating construction work in the Emirate of Dubai, the definition of the term “competent department” in this order has been amended to become the “Construction Activities Control Department of the Building Regulation and Licensing Corporation in the municipality.”

The texts of Articles (4), (8), and (9) of this Order have also been amended, as Article (4) prohibits any natural or legal person, public or private, from constructing any building or carrying out any major or permanent construction works, or Temporary prior to obtaining a building work permit, and giving the authority to Dubai Municipality to update and amend the controls and limitations related to construction work periodically, whether by increasing, decreasing or amending the types of building work that may be excluded from the condition of obtaining a building work permit, as the case may be.

As for Article (8) after the amendment, it stipulates that the construction permit must be valid to start construction work from the date of its issuance, and its validity period shall be upon the expiry of the periods specified for each type of construction permit, and it is not permissible to carry out any of the construction works whose validity period has expired Except after its renewal, in addition to the necessity of extending the validity period of the building work permit throughout the period of implementation of these works and until their completion, unless implementation is stopped for a continuous period according to the periods specified for each type of building work permit.

And Article (9), after the amendment, authorized the Dubai Municipality to cancel the building work permit, if it is proven that it was issued based on false or misleading information or data or incorrect documents, or it was issued in violation of the provisions of the legislation in force in the emirate, or if the building or planning regulations require or the public interest.