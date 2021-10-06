His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. (30) for the year 2021 regarding the regulation of vocational education in Dubai, with the aim of ensuring the quality of its outputs, and preparing skilled and qualified technical cadres, theoretically and practically, to meet the needs of the market Work from specialized technical cadres in the public and private sectors, in a way that supports sustainable development plans, in addition to attracting investments in the field of vocational education, encouraging community members to enroll in vocational education, and providing the opportunity for graduates of vocational education to complete their studies in various educational facilities.

In accordance with the decision, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai is responsible for supervising vocational education in the emirate, and its powers to do so include: approving the necessary policies to improve the quality of vocational education in the emirate, submitting them to the competent authorities for approval, approving the strategic plans necessary to implement these policies, and designing and developing Occupational qualifications, categorizing them and determining their levels, in accordance with the controls and standards adopted internationally and by the authority, and in a manner that meets the implementation of sustainable development plans, and the needs of the labor market in the public and private sectors of skilled and qualified technical cadres.





