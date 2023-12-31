His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023 regulating the use of single-use products in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of protecting the natural environment and local biological and animal wealth, and motivating community members to Adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly behaviors, spreading the culture of using recycled materials and their importance in achieving sustainable development, stimulating the private sector and the local market to provide multi-use products, in line with the principles of the circular economy, which aims to reuse materials and products in the local economy in a sustainable manner, and regulate consumption. Or recycling single-use materials, plastic materials and products.

The provisions of this decision apply to single-use products, which the decision defines as products intended for use only once before being disposed of or recycled, regardless of the material of their manufacture, and includes single-use plastic and non-plastic products, food delivery packages, fruit and vegetable packaging, and thick plastic bags. Plastic containers, packages and packaging materials made partly or entirely from plastic materials, including those used in food packaging, plastic bottles, crisp bags, wet wipes, balloons, and balloon sticks, which are traded or used by sellers and consumers located in the Emirate. Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Dubai Municipality specializations

In accordance with the decision, Dubai Municipality, in coordination with the competent authorities, assumes a number of tasks and powers to implement its objectives, including: organizing awareness campaigns, which aim to educate and encourage community members to reduce the use of plastic materials and single-use products, and encourage vendors to contribute to supporting projects and initiatives. The programmes, which aim to reduce the use of plastics and single-use products, and provide multi-use products.

Prohibit the use of single-use products

The decision stipulated a ban on the import or circulation of single-use products, as follows: plastic bags, as of 1/1/2024, and single-use non-plastic products, which include single-use bags, as of 6/1/2024. Single-use plastic products, as of 1/1/2025, include: plastic stirrers, tablecloths, cups and food containers made of Styrofoam, plastic straws, plastic cotton swabs for ears, and single-use plastic products, as of 1/1/ 2026, and includes: single-use plastic plates, plastic food containers, plastic cutlery, and soft drinks cups and plastic lids.

Exceptions

According to the decision, some products are excluded from the ban stipulated in this decision, namely single-use plastic bags, which include: thin roll bags used in packing meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, grains, bread, and garbage bags, as well as products intended for export or re-export outside the country. These include: single-use plastic shopping bags, single-use shopping bags, and single-use consumer plastic products. These products are prohibited from being traded in the country’s markets, provided that they are clearly marked with the intention of export or re-export outside the country.

Reduce consumption

The decision obligated all competent authorities, concerned authorities, and consumers to work to develop and adopt mechanisms and practices to reduce the production and consumption of single-use products, and to adopt practices and encourage initiatives that contribute to increasing reliance on the use of multi-use products.

Seller's obligations

The decision also obligated the seller to respond effectively to projects, initiatives and programs that aim to reduce the use of plastic materials and single-use products, and to provide alternatives to multi-use products in accordance with what the competent authorities determine in this regard, at moderate prices.

Administrative penalties and fines

The decision stipulates that anyone who violates its provisions shall be punished with a fine of two hundred dirhams, and the value of the fine shall be doubled if the same violation is committed again within one year from the date of committing the previous violation, provided that the value of the fine when doubled shall not exceed two thousand dirhams.

Grievance

Any interested party may file a grievance in writing to the Director General of the government entity responsible for licensing economic activities in the Emirate, including the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the authorities supervising special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre, regarding the administrative decisions, procedures and penalties taken against him pursuant to this decision, within ten days. working days from the date of being notified of the decision, procedure, or administrative penalty against which he is complaining. This grievance shall be decided within ten working days from the date of its submission by a committee formed by the Director General of the competent authority for this purpose, and the decision issued in this grievance shall be final.

Cancellations

Pursuant to Resolution No. (124) of 2023, any text in any other decision shall be canceled to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this decision, and it shall come into effect as of January 1, 2024, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.