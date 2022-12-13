His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (78) of 2022 regarding the organization of public libraries in the Emirate of Dubai with the aim of achieving the dissemination of science, culture and awareness among members of society, and making available to them various forms and types of information sources. As well as consolidating the culture of reading and self-learning among the younger generations, and raising their level of awareness of the importance of reading, scientific and cognitive research, and innovative thinking.

The decision defined the “public library” as the building or website of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, in which containers of information are collected, organized and made available for viewing by members of society in all available ways, as well as in which traditional and innovative services related to culture, arts and literature are provided, including the “library “Digital”, defined by the decision as an electronic platform established by the authority, participating in it, or joining it, containing receptacles of information stored electronically, which are managed, used and displayed in a digital manner, that can be accessed through the electronic network or smart applications.

Public libraries aim, according to the decision, to contribute to strengthening the national identity, introducing the cultural, scientific and literary heritage of the United Arab Emirates, and its civilizational and human heritage, and developing the cultural, intellectual, artistic and creative skills and capabilities of all members of society.

The provisions of this decision shall be applied to all public libraries in the emirate, including the special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre, provided that libraries established under special legislation and not affiliated with the Authority are excluded from the application of the provisions of this decision, and libraries established by government agencies in its workplaces.

The decision specified the terms of reference of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai with regard to achieving the goals of the public library, and the tasks and powers vested in it in this regard, including the establishment of public libraries in the emirate, supervision of their preparation, operation and management, provision of the necessary human, material and technical resources for that, and carrying out the necessary studies. To determine the extent to which the various regions in the Emirate need to establish public libraries there.

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, as stipulated in the decision, provides various services within public libraries with high quality and in accordance with the latest scientific and technological methods that help public library visitors to easily and easily access knowledge, cultural and scientific research, and continuously update these services.

The decision also specified the process of borrowing information containers, which the decision defined as including all reading materials in all their forms and types, printed and digital, available in the public library, including books, magazines, periodicals, letters, research, manuscripts, correspondence, maps, tapes, materials. Audiovisual, natural and industrial drawings and models. Under the executive regulations of this decision, the provisions for borrowing information containers will be regulated, and the controls and procedures necessary for this will be determined, including the collection of insurance and cases of its confiscation.

The terms of reference of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, as stated in the resolution, included organizing various cultural, artistic and literary events and activities in public libraries, in a manner commensurate with the different levels, tendencies and needs of members of society, as well as providing public libraries with information containers in various fields of culture, science and knowledge, and feeding them with these containers. Periodically and continuously, in accordance with the standards and policies approved by the Authority in this regard.

The authority’s functions and tasks also included: preserving the contents and holdings of precious books and manuscripts in public libraries, in accordance with the best international standards and specifications, presenting them in a way that highlights their cultural, literary and historical value, and setting conditions and criteria for selecting and owning information receptacles and subscribing to databases and digital libraries.

Likewise, the decision stipulated that the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai provide appropriate information containers for people with disabilities and people with reading challenges, establish and develop relations of cooperation and partnerships with various libraries, specialized cultural, educational and professional institutions, and other concerned parties inside and outside the emirate, and hold training courses in The field of library science for workers in public libraries, to raise their efficiency and develop their skills. The decision obligated the Authority to display and present the best practices that it follows in the field of establishing, managing and supervising public libraries, and to provide technical and specialized advice in this field to public and private entities upon request, in addition to holding book fairs and holding conferences, seminars and lectures in areas related to libraries, culture, heritage and literature and participating in them. And providing opportunities for meeting and scientific dialogue among the visitors of public libraries, and providing them with the information and methods necessary to search for information containers, and training them in their proper use to achieve optimal benefit from them.

The decision entrusted the authority with the task of promoting the services and events of public libraries through all media and social networking sites, in addition to any other tasks or powers that are necessary to achieve the objectives of the public library, as determined by the executive regulations of this decision.

The provisions of this resolution shall be applied to the digital library to the extent that it does not contradict its nature, provided that the establishment of the digital library, the conditions and controls for its use, and the use of its services shall be regulated in accordance with the executive regulations of this resolution.

With regard to membership in the public library, Article 6 of the decision stipulates that membership in the public library is open to all members of society and its institutions, and the authority must define, facilitate and simplify all necessary procedures for that, and that the period of participation in the membership of the public library be five years, subject to renewal. for similar periods. Under the executive regulations of this decision, the conditions, categories and benefits of membership in public libraries, and all matters related to this membership, will be regulated.

Article 8 of the decision stipulates that government and private entities in the emirate are obligated not to establish any library open to the public in other than the workplaces of these entities, except after obtaining the Authority’s prior approval for that. It also obligated individuals not to establish any libraries open to the public in their private residences in the emirate, except after obtaining the Authority’s prior approval for that.

The decision prohibits a set of actions that must not be taken, including damage to the facilities of the public library and its holdings of information receptacles, devices, systems, tools, furniture or necessities, or misusing them, or attacking or hacking its smart applications or website, and delaying in returning the information receptacles. Which were borrowed from the public library on the specified date for that or destroyed. The decision also prohibited the use of a membership belonging to another person to benefit from the benefits and services provided by the public library, failure to remain quiet in the public library halls, causing inconvenience to others, and entering the public library in an inappropriate manner or indecent clothing.

The decision also prohibited entering unauthorized places in the public library without prior permission from the authority, smoking inside the public library or in one of its facilities and closed halls, bringing animals into the public library, and using the emergency exits specified in the public library in non-emergency cases, in addition to organizing or Calling for a meeting or carrying out an activity in the public library without obtaining a prior permit from the Authority. The decision also prohibited eating or drinking in places other than those designated for that within the public library, or in a manner that harms its possessions and internal environment, and taking any action that would prejudice the cleanliness of the public library. Collecting donations, promoting any goods or merchandise in any way of publicity and advertising, advocating any ideas or beliefs, or distributing any publications, before obtaining the Authority’s prior approval for that, in addition to any other actions that are specified in the executive regulations of this decision. .

The Chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority will issue the executive regulations for this decision. Local Order No. (9) of 2003 regarding the organization of public libraries affiliated with Dubai Municipality and its implementing regulations shall be repealed, as well as any provision in any other decision to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of Resolution No. (78) of 2022, and shall be published in the Official Gazette and come into force from the date of bulletin.

