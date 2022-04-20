His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. (16) of 2022 regarding the two arbitrators in personal status cases in the Emirate of Dubai, the provisions of which apply to the aforementioned “differentiation for harm and discord” cases. In Federal Law No. (28) of 2005 regarding personal status and its amendments.

The decision stipulated that in the Personal Status Court of First Instance in the Dubai Courts, by a decision of the President of the Court, a committee called the Judgment Record Committee shall be formed, headed by him and with membership: two personal status judges, named by the President of the Personal Status Court of First Instance, the oldest of whom shall be his deputy, and the Director of the Personal Status Department in Dubai Courts, and the Head of the Family Affairs Section in the Department, in addition to a representative of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, named by the Director General of the Authority with expertise and specialization in the social field.

According to the decision, the Judgment Entry Committee, which is the person appointed by the spouses or one of them to carry out the task of arbitration between spouses, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. (28) of 2005 regarding personal status and this decision, has a number of tasks and competencies, most notably: Supervising the implementation of the provisions of this decision Follow up its implementation, conduct written tests and personal interviews for those who are requested to be registered in the table or register prepared with the Dubai Courts for entry of judgment in accordance with the provisions of this decision, and select the best who have passed the written test and personal interview, and submit their names to the Director of Dubai Courts to issue the decision to enroll them in the register. The committee looks into the complaints submitted against the verdict, investigates the violations committed by him, and imposes the administrative penalties prescribed under this decision on him.

The resolution specified the committee’s meetings and tasks, as well as the tasks of the Personal Status Department in Dubai Courts, and the conditions and procedures for registering judgment in the register prepared at Dubai Courts for judgment entry.

According to the decision, the judge instructs both the husband and the wife to name each of them his verdict, and in the event that both spouses or one of them did not name his verdict, or did not attend the next session of the session in which he was assigned to name the verdict, the judge shall appoint an arbiter from whom he deems fit from the record, to be The place of the judgment that has not been named, provided that the judgment named by any of the spouses requires that he be from the family of one of the spouses, is familiar with their conditions, and is not a witness, representative or custodian of one of the spouses in the same case in which the judgment is issued.

The decision stipulated the need for the referee to abide by the provisions of Federal Law No. (28) of 2005 regarding personal status and this decision, and the relevant legislation, to maintain the confidentiality of the mission entrusted to him, and to adhere to public order and prevailing customs and public morals in the country, and to determine the appropriate times and places for holding arbitration sessions when Communicating with the parties to the case, the content of the task assigned to him by virtue of his appointment decision issued by the judge, and the completion of the task assigned to him on the date specified for that, and this period may be extended by a decision of the judge when necessary, and the causes of discord are investigated, and efforts are made to reconcile the spouses, observing wisdom and good advice, Lin say in addressing the spouses, and not rush to differentiate.

The decision stipulated that the two arbitrators determine the time and place of the first arbitration session, provided that they notify the spouses to attend at least seven days before that. The two arbiters must hear the statements of those present from them, including the names of each of them and what indicates the presence of the spouses or one of them. claim.

The two arbitrators may not carry out the task assigned to them in the absence of one of the spouses, unless the absent party is notified at the arbitration session.

The decision also urged the two arbiters to do their utmost to reconcile the spouses, and in order to achieve this, the two arbiters may seek the assistance of any of the spouses’ relatives or anyone who has the ability to reconcile among the relatives or acquaintances of the spouses, and the two arbiters may prevent the presence of those they deem to impede reconciliation between the spouses, and if reconciliation is not possible between the spouses. Spouses, the two arbitrators must prove this in the record, discuss the causes of discord, the extent of the abuse that occurred between the spouses, the result that the two arbitrators agreed upon, and write their reasoned report.

If the two arbitrators differ, then each of them must deposit his report in the case file individually, and in this case the circuit appoints two other arbitrators or includes a third arbitrator to give preference to one of the two opinions. Depending on the circumstances, the two arbitrators may make announcements and hold sessions using modern technology or remote video communication.

The decision stipulates that the Personal Status Department in the Personal Status Court of First Instance in Dubai Courts will delegate two arbitrators from the table according to the role, unless the spouses name them or one of them is named by his family, and the department may, on its own or at the request of one or both spouses, order a summons The two referees to clarify any ambiguity in their report.

Any of the spouses may, in accordance with the decision, request that the judgment be dismissed if there is a reason in its regard that it is likely that he will not be able to perform his task impartially, and in particular if he is: a relative or in-law of the other spouse up to the fourth degree, if the judgment is appointed from the roll, or an agent for one of the spouses In his private business, or as a guardian, custodian or custodian of any of the spouses, or works for one of the spouses, or he or his wife has an existing quarrel or enmity with one of the spouses, unless this quarrel or enmity arose after the appointment of the judgment with the intention of rejecting him.

The decision specified the procedures for submitting a request for reversal of the judgment, violations and administrative penalties, grievance, and request for re-enrollment, whereby a judgment whose registration has been canceled from the schedule may submit a request to re-enroll in it, after at least two years have elapsed from the date of canceling his registration, after fulfilling the conditions of registration.

This resolution replaces Regulation No. (8) of 2006 regarding arbitrators in personal status cases in the Emirate of Dubai, and cancels any provision in any other resolution or system to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of Resolution No. (16) of 2022, provided that the regulations and resolutions issued will continue to be enforced. In implementation of Regulation No. (8) of 2006 referred to to the extent that they do not conflict with the provisions of Resolution No. (16), until the issuance of the regulations and decisions that replace them.

