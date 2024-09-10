His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has issued a resolution regulating the practice of health activities and professions in Dubai. The resolution, without prejudice to the federal and local legislation in force in the emirate, covers all facilities that practice health activities throughout the emirate of Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The decision also applies to anyone practicing the profession, within government health facilities, private health facilities, or others in Dubai. Federal government agencies and their affiliated health institutions and facilities, which practice their health activities in the emirate, are exempt from its application.

The decision was issued with the aim of creating a comprehensive and integrated health system in the Emirate of Dubai, characterised by high quality and efficiency, by providing the best health services to members of society.

The resolution defined the responsibilities of the Health Authority, which include carrying out all tasks and powers related to the organization, authorization, supervision and inspection of health service providers in Dubai. In particular, it shall carry out several tasks and powers, including: approving and developing health policies, standards, regulations and systems for health facilities and professionals, receiving requests from facilities to be authorized to practice health activities, and requests from individuals to be authorized to practice the profession, studying and deciding on them. The Authority shall also supervise and inspect professionals and practitioners of health activities, to verify their compliance with the obligations and controls stipulated in the resolution and the decisions issued pursuant to it and the legislation in force in the emirate, and the standards and regulations approved by the Authority in this regard.

The Authority’s powers also include investigating complaints submitted to it against professionals and practitioners of health activities, or referred to it by the competent judicial authorities or competent government agencies, and taking the necessary measures regarding them, including imposing penalties and administrative measures on violators, in addition to conducting clinical audits of medical files, and referring the committed violations to the Medical Practices Committee, to take the necessary measures regarding them, and referring the results of the decisions of the Medical Liability Committee formed in the Authority, and the complaints submitted by the patient or his representative or referred to it by the competent judicial authorities and competent government agencies, to the Medical Practices Committee to take the necessary measures regarding them, and follow up on the implementation of those decisions.

The Authority shall monitor the quality of health data and information that is entered, stored, processed, generated, transferred or circulated via electronic systems, digital channels, etc., and shall establish a database of the names of professionals and health facilities operating in the emirate, and the health activities and professions they are authorised to practise, and shall coordinate with federal and local government agencies on matters related to practising the profession and health activities in the Emirate of Dubai.

Medical Practice Committee

The resolution stipulates that one or more committees shall be formed in the Dubai Health Authority, called the “Medical Practices Committee”, by a decision of the Director General. The decision to form the Medical Practices Committee shall specify its working mechanism, how to hold its meetings, issue its recommendations and decisions, and any other matters related to its governance. The jurisdiction of the Medical Practices Committee includes reviewing and deciding on all applications and matters referred to it by the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, especially applications for obtaining a permit to practice a health activity, obtaining a permit to practice a profession, and restoring the permit to health facilities and professionals whose permits have been cancelled under an administrative penalty.

The Committee shall also impose the penalties and administrative measures stipulated in Resolution No. (49) of 2024 on perpetrators of the prohibited acts stipulated in the attached table, and any other tasks or powers assigned to it by the Director-General of the Authority.

According to Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2024, any natural or legal person is prohibited from establishing any facility to practice health activities in Dubai, unless this facility is licensed by the relevant authorities and has obtained a permit from the Health Authority. It is also prohibited for any natural person to practice the profession in Dubai, unless he has obtained a permit to do so. It is prohibited for the health facility to employ any professional or visiting physician who is not authorized to work for it by the Authority. It is also prohibited for the professional or health facility to practice any unauthorized health activities, except after obtaining prior approval for that from the Health Authority.

The decision includes the conditions for granting a permit to a health facility, the procedures for issuing a permit to it, the conditions for issuing a permit to a professional practicing health activities, the procedures for issuing a permit to him, the duration of the permit and the mechanism for renewing it, where the duration of the permit is one year, renewable for similar periods based on a request submitted to the Health Authority by the person authorized, and the permit is renewed according to a specific set of conditions, controls, procedures and standards that are approved by a decision issued by the Director General of the Authority.

The practice of health activities by health facilities and the practice of the profession by professionals is limited to what is specified in the permit. The health facility and the professional must fully adhere to the limits of the permit, and the conditions, controls, procedures, standards and protocols approved by the Authority regarding the practice of the profession and health activities.

The health facility and the professional may not assign the permit issued to either of them to a third party, except after obtaining prior approval for that from the Health Authority, and this approval shall be issued in accordance with the terms and procedures specified in a decision issued by the Director General of the Authority in this regard.

The Executive Council Resolution authorizes the Director General of the Authority and the Medical Practices Committee to issue a decision to close the health facility as a precaution, in whole or in part, for a period not exceeding three months until the investigation into the violation attributed to it or one of its employees is completed. This closure may be extended for similar periods, provided that this decision is reasoned and that the competent authorities are notified of it. The Resolution also authorizes the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and the Medical Practices Committee to issue a decision to suspend the professional as a precaution, for a period not exceeding three months. This suspension may be extended for similar periods until the investigation into the violation attributed to him is completed, provided that this decision is reasoned.

The Medical Grievances Committee may decide to suspend the implementation of the aforementioned closure or precautionary suspension decision if the complainant requests this in his grievance document, and there are serious reasons that require suspending the implementation of the closure or precautionary suspension decision. The Medical Grievances Committee must decide on this request within three working days from the date of referral of the grievance to it.

Grievances

The Executive Council’s decision stipulated that any interested party may file a written grievance with the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority against the decisions, procedures and measures taken against him within 30 days from the date of notification of the decision, procedure or measure being grievanced. This grievance shall be decided upon by the Medical Grievances Committee within (30) days from the date of its submission, and the decision issued regarding the grievance shall be final. The decision stipulated that one or more committees called the “Medical Grievances Committee” shall be formed in the Authority by a decision of its Director General, and shall be entrusted with the task of considering and deciding on grievances related to the decisions, procedures and measures taken in accordance with the provisions of this decision and the decisions issued pursuant thereto.

regularize the situation

According to the decision, health facilities and professionals working in Dubai at the time this decision comes into effect must regularize their status in accordance with its provisions within one year from the date of its entry into force. The Director General of the Health Authority may extend the period for a similar period if necessary. If the permit of the health facility or professional expires during the aforementioned period for regularizing the status, their permit will be renewed, without prejudice to their obligation to regularize their status before the expiry of the period.

• The decision supports the creation of a comprehensive and integrated health system in the emirate that is characterised by high quality and efficiency.



• The decision defined the powers of the Health Authority, which include carrying out all tasks and powers related to the regulation, licensing, supervision and inspection of health service providers in Dubai.



• The decision obliges health facilities and professionals working in Dubai to regularise their status in accordance with its provisions within one year from the date of its entry into force.



• Establishing the “Medical Practices Committee”, whose tasks include reviewing applications for obtaining permits to practice health activities, practice the profession, and re-licensing health facilities and professionals.