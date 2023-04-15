Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a decision to grant golden residency to mosque imams and preachers. And muezzins, preachers, muftis and religious researchers who have completed 20 years at the helm of their work in Dubai, in addition to a financial honor on the occasion of Eid, in appreciation of their efforts and their societal role in introducing true religion, and for their contribution to advancing values ​​and morals and spreading the values ​​of tolerance that characterize the United Arab Emirates, wishing His Highness May they all be successful in their lofty mission.