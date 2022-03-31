His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and patron of the award, issued Resolution No. (1) of 2022 to form the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, headed by Eng. Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, and the membership of: Khalid Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Vice President, Dr. Hassan Mustafa Mousa, Mustafa Braf, Aisha Grad Ali, Ahmed Musaed Al-Osaimi, Mona Darwish Bou Samra, and Dr. Khalifa Rashid Al-Shaali, in addition to the Secretary-General of the Award, for a period of four years, provided that Moza Saeed Al-Marri will continue as Secretary-General of the Award in its fourth session.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

–



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

