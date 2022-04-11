His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (27) of 2022 transferring Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bushhab, Executive Director of the Commercial Registration Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in the Emirate of Dubai, and appointing him as Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Rashid Housing, and this decision shall be effective as of March 14, 2022, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.



