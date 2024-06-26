His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (40) of 2024, appointing Ahmed Hassan Saleh Hassan Mahboob as Executive Director of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.