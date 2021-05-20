His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has a male and female twins, whom they named Sheikh and Rashid.

As soon as the news spread, congratulations poured out, on social media platforms, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to his two new grandchildren, and to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for the new babies, expressing their wishes for continued health and wellness, And to make them an eye for their parents, and a support for their society and their country.





