His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Resolution No. (7) of 2023 appointing Hussain Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Banna Al-Raisi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

This decision shall be implemented from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.