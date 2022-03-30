His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was briefed on the “Origin” vehicle model from the American Cruise Company, a self-driving vehicle dedicated to shared mobility, being displayed in Dubai for the first time outside the United States of America, as part of The partnership agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and Cruise Company to operate it in providing taxi service and electronic reservation service.

His Highness said on his Twitter page: “I have seen a model of the (Origin) self-driving vehicle for shared mobility, which the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai intends to operate by 2023…Dubai’s strategy for self-driving smart mobility is moving in the right direction.”

His Highness inspected the Origin vehicle model displayed at the World Government Summit 2022, where His Highness listened to an explanation from Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and Jeff Bleich, Legal Executive Director of Cruise, about the “Origin” autonomous vehicle. The steering wheel, which is produced by the American Cruze Company, in cooperation with General Motors and Honda, and is equipped with the latest sensors and systems to ensure the safety of passengers.

The vehicle has been designed to operate completely without human intervention in its operation, and it does not contain steering wheel or control systems as is the case in conventional vehicles, and uses more than 80 modern sensors (Sensors), while the sensors include cameras, LiDAR systems, and radar to create vision Integrated into the vehicle’s 360-degree circumference, it uses high-resolution 3D maps to determine the vehicle’s whereabouts at all times and its precise position relative to other road users with an accuracy of up to one centimeter.

When boarding the vehicle through the sliding doors, and fastening the seat belts, passengers have to press the (start or stop) button in the cabin, and the passengers can ask the vehicle to end the trip at any time before reaching their destination, by pressing the (start or stop) button. stop), and the vehicle will determine the nearest suitable position to end the journey smoothly and safely, and to ensure the highest levels of safety, monitoring the fleet of vehicles is around the clock, and communicating with passengers in the event of any emergency or technical failure.

Al Tayer explained that Dubai will be the global platform for the launch of (Origin) by Cruise, as the Roads and Transport Authority and the Cruise Company are currently conducting trials and digital maps for Origin vehicles, until the end of this year. The “Bolt” vehicle will be piloted next October, in preparation for the actual launch of the service with a limited number of “Origin” vehicles, at the end of 2023, with plans to gradually increase the number of these vehicles to reach 4000 vehicles by 2030, to make Dubai the first city in the world outside the states United States of America that operates the company’s vehicles.

He said, “The operation of self-driving taxis contributes to achieving integration between transportation and transportation systems by facilitating the movement of mass transit passengers, in addition to facilitating their arrival to their final destinations.”

He added: “This step contributes to strengthening Dubai World’s leadership in the field of self-driving transportation, and is an important step in achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart, self-driving mobility, which aims to convert 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai to self-driving trips through various means of transportation by the year 2020. 2030, and strengthening the authority’s efforts in achieving integration between mass transportation, and providing short trips service (in the first and last mile) that help mass transportation users reach their destinations,” stressing that the operation of self-driving vehicles will constitute a qualitative leap in the field of transportation and communication systems. It provides innovative solutions for mobility, reducing congestion in the city, as well as raising the level of traffic safety on the roads.

Self-driving electric vehicles are environmentally friendly, and are in line with the UAE’s goals to achieve “zero neutrality” and reduce carbon emissions, in addition to their contribution to raising the level of traffic safety in the Emirate of Dubai, as 90% of road accidents worldwide are due to the causes of error. While driving using artificial intelligence contributes to reducing the rate of traffic accidents.

It also provides the opportunity for people of determination, the elderly, children, and all segments of society, to move within the city easily and safely.

The Origin vehicle, which is produced by Cruise in cooperation with General Motors and Honda, is characterized by containing the latest technologies, sensors and advanced systems to ensure the safety of passengers.

This step contributes to supporting the emirate’s efforts to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

Cruise chief legal officer Jeff Bleich said that the future will make the vehicle available for people of determination and the elderly who no longer have the ability to drive. It will also contribute to reducing the rate of traffic accidents on the roads, as it adopts artificial intelligence techniques in driving.

The Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with Cruise, is displaying a model of the self-driving “Origin” vehicle during its participation in the World Government Summit 2022 held at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

It is worth noting that the offer of the Origin vehicle model from the American Cruise company comes within the framework of a partnership agreement concluded by the authority with the company last April, under which the self-driving Cruise vehicles of the Origin model will be operated, providing taxi service and electronic reservation service.

