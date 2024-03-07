His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Development and Citizens Affairs Committee, affirmed that enhancing family stability for citizens, providing them with a decent life and raising the quality of life, is the focus of attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him).

This came during His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, inspecting the progress of work in the housing project for citizens in the second Al Khawaneej area, where His Highness said: “The citizens’ housing file is under my personal follow-up, and we are working to provide integrated model residential neighborhoods that achieve comfort and happiness for citizen families.”“.

The project, located in the second Al Khawaneej area, includes elements of typical neighborhoods, which are characterized by an increase in green and open spaces, and safe and easy communication in those neighborhoods without the need for vehicles. These neighborhoods are also characterized by entrances with distinctive designs, with sidewalks and pedestrian walkways lined with trees, and include a number of public facilities..

Residential villa models

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, upon his arrival at the site of the housing project for citizens in the second Al Khawaneej area, was received by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, and His Excellency Omar Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment..

His Highness listened to an explanation about the progress of work on the project, in which the completion rate has reached 47%, and is expected to be completed next December. It includes 1,050 residences with various options, including 128 single villas, 410 double villas, and 512 villas in the “townhouse” system. The project includes a commercial and service center, special paths for pedestrians and bicycles, play areas, a garden, and a nursery..

His Highness toured the project facilities and listened to an explanation about the distribution of residential villas, facilities, services, etc., where His Highness inspected the three models of residential villas that are distinguished by the optimal use of spaces, and their designs took into account the best distribution of internal and external spaces, to suit the needs of the national family. The land area of ​​the individual residential villas is 7,000 square feet, and the building area is 5,080 square feet, and includes five rooms. The land area in the duplex villas is 5,000 square feet, and the building area is 4,490 square feet, and includes five rooms, while the land area in the “townhouse” villas ranges from 4,000 to 5,000 square feet, and the building area is 3,943 square feet, and includes four rooms..

Quality of life for citizens

His Excellency Omar Bu Shehab explained in his explanation that the residential project in the second Al Khawaneej area embodies the directives of the wise leadership towards enhancing the quality of life for citizens, by providing an integrated residential environment that meets all needs, to ensure the highest levels of comfort and safety for citizens..

He said: “The project comes within a series of projects implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, to provide the future housing needs of citizens within integrated communities, in accordance with the best urban planning standards, and places it at the forefront of the goals aimed at ensuring the quality and well-being of citizens’ lives over the next twenty years.”“.

Projects under implementation

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is implementing five housing projects that meet citizens’ current and future demands. These projects are scheduled to be completed in 2025, serving more than 2,200 Emirati families. In addition to the housing project in Al Khawaneej II, the Foundation is implementing a housing project in the Hatta area that includes 100 homes, in addition to other homes in the Al Awir area, Wadi Al Amradi and Oud Al Muteena..

Sustainability of land stock

According to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, the citizens’ housing policy will contribute to providing housing needs for more than 20 years, through optimal planning of the available spaces in the emirate to ensure the sustainability of the land stock in accordance with specific requirements and standards, in addition to finding various alternatives for housing units, and developing citizens’ housing areas from By providing quality of life requirements, including green spaces, commercial centers, and recreational facilities.

Integrated vision

The implementation of these projects comes within the framework of the integrated vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for the citizens’ housing program, to establish the foundations of a comprehensive and sustainable development model that places human happiness as a top priority and raises the quality of life, which is the most important thing. What is included in the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to give Dubai global leadership in the housing sector, in addition to implementing the housing program launched by His Highness with a historic budget amounting to 65 billion dirhams for the next twenty years for the benefit of citizens in the Emirate of Dubai?.

Al Warqaa Project

In 2023, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment completed the Al Warqaa Fourth residential project, which includes 136 residential villas on an area of ​​728,510 square feet. The design of the residential villas took into account the optimal distribution of internal and external spaces, to suit the needs of the national family, and was implemented in several different architectural designs to meet Preferences of the beneficiary group of citizens.

Residential villas vary in terms of external facades. Each villa consists of two floors, ground and first, with paved and planted outdoor spaces. The ground floor in each villa includes a family lounge and a sitting room with an independent entrance, in addition to a kitchen, a maid’s room, and a laundry room, as well as a guest room. The first floor includes four Bedrooms with separate services for each room.