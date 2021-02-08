His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, inspected the final preparations for the decisive stage of the historic journey of the Hope Probe, on the date set to enter the capture orbit at 7:42 pm UAE time tomorrow (Tuesday 9 February).

During the visit, which was accompanied by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, was briefed on the latest preparations made by the Al-Amal probe team at the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, where His Highness listened from the working team to various The scenarios presented for this stage of the historic journey during which the Hope Probe has traveled 493 million kilometers in space over the past seven months since its launch on July 20, 2020.

During the visit, His Highness affirmed that the “Hope Probe” constitutes an honorable Arab model in empowering young cadres in the fields of science, technology and space, and strengthening international partnerships in the fields of research and innovation, supporting the global scientific community and spreading knowledge for the future of humanity.

His Highness said: “I learned from the work team the latest procedures and preparations for the arrival of the first Arab space mission to the orbit of Mars, and I witnessed full readiness of the probe team for all scenarios in preparation for entering the capture orbit around the red planet to start its scientific missions.”

His Highness added: “Getting to this advanced stage of the Emirates project to explore Mars is a message of hope, ambition and achievement for every young man in our region and the world that we are able to achieve successes and write new achievements in this first-of-its-kind Arab project thanks to the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for this project that, upon its success, will make the UAE the fifth country to reach Mars.

His Highness praised the efforts of the team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe,” saying: “I thank everyone in the Hope Probe teams, which, since the start of the project in 2014, have embodied an example of teamwork, sincerity, dedication and keenness on innovation, continuous improvement, overcoming all obstacles and difficulties and transforming challenges into opportunities. A model for cooperation with scientific partners from various parts of the world to establish global scientific cooperation in the field of space exploration, exchange of knowledge and experiences, and transfer of knowledge.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai met the teams responsible for scientific, engineering and operational affairs and the operations of the Hope Probe during his tour, praising the qualitative stages they have achieved so far that brought the probe to its current location, and strengthened the UAE’s position globally in the space exploration sector as the first Arab country to launch a space mission to a planet Mars opens new avenues for global scientific cooperation.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour on the ground control station of the Hope Probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center by Eng. Omran Sharaf, Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “The Hope Probe”, Eng. Zakaria Al Shamsi, Deputy Project Director for Probe Operations, and Eng. Suhail Al Dhafri, Deputy Director The project for probe development affairs.

For science

The Hope probe, if it succeeds in entering the capture orbit around Mars on the specified date on February 9, 2021, will fly into its scientific orbit to start its scientific missions aimed at providing unprecedented scientific data that will be equivalent in size to 1000 gigabytes of valuable information about the planet’s atmosphere, its atmospheric conditions and its climate changes And its daily and seasonal weather, to put it free of charge at the reach of more than 200 academic, scientific and research institutions around the world.

Several possibilities

The probe team prepared for all the possibilities and scenarios presented, especially that the success rate of spacecraft in entering Mars’ orbit is equivalent to 50%, and it is linked to many criteria and potential risks.

The Hope Probe is carrying out a process that is a precedent in the field of spacecraft propulsion in space exploration, which is to reduce its tremendous speed from 121,000 km / hour to 18,000 km / hour using reverse self-propulsion to slow its eruption into deep space and enter the convergence orbit around the Red Planet.





