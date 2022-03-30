His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was briefed on the “Origin” vehicle model from the American Cruise Company, a self-driving vehicle dedicated to shared mobility, being displayed in Dubai for the first time outside the United States of America, as part of The partnership agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and Cruise Company to operate it in providing taxi service and electronic reservation service.

This came during His Highness inspecting the Origin vehicle model displayed at the World Government Summit 2022, where His Highness listened to an explanation from His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and Jeff Bleich, Legal Executive Director of Cruise, about the vehicle. The (Origin) self-driving car, produced by the American Cruise Company, in cooperation with General Motors and Honda, is equipped with the latest sensors and systems to ensure safety for passengers.

The vehicle has been designed to operate completely without human intervention in its operation, and it does not contain steering wheel or control systems as is the case in conventional vehicles, and uses more than 80 modern sensors (Sensors), while the sensors include cameras, LiDAR systems, and radar to create vision Integrated into the vehicle’s 360-degree circumference, it also uses high-resolution 3D maps to determine the vehicle’s location at all times and its precise location relative to other road users with an accuracy of up to one centimeter.

When boarding the vehicle through the sliding doors, and fastening the seat belts, passengers have to press the (start or stop) button in the cabin, and the passengers can ask the vehicle to end the trip at any time before reaching their destination, by pressing the (start or stop) button. stop), and the vehicle will determine the nearest suitable position to end the journey smoothly and safely, and to ensure the highest levels of safety, monitoring the fleet of vehicles is around the clock, and communicating with passengers in the event of any emergency or technical failure.

global platform

Mattar Al Tayer explained that Dubai will be the global platform for the launch of (Origin) from Cruise Company, where the Roads and Transport Authority and Cruise Company are currently conducting trials and digital mapping equipment for (Origin) vehicles until the end of this year, and the (Bolt) vehicle will be piloted in next October, In preparation for the actual launch of the service with a limited number of (Origin) vehicles, at the end of 2023, with plans to gradually increase these vehicles to reach 4000 vehicles by 2030, to make Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States of America that operates the company’s vehicles.

He said, “Operating self-driving taxis contributes to achieving integration between transportation and transportation systems by facilitating the movement of mass transit passengers, in addition to facilitating their arrival to their final destinations.”

He added: “This step contributes to strengthening Dubai World’s leadership in the field of self-driving transportation, and is an important step in achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart, self-driving mobility, which aims to convert 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai into self-driving trips through various means of transportation by the year 2020. 2030, and strengthening the authority’s efforts in achieving integration between mass transportation, and providing short trip service (in the first and last mile) that helps mass transportation users reach their destinations,” stressing that the operation of self-driving vehicles will constitute a qualitative leap in the field of transportation and communication systems. It provides innovative solutions for mobility, reducing congestion in the city, as well as raising the level of traffic safety on the roads.



