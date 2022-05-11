Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, honored, yesterday at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the programmers and trainers who won the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative challenge, whose total prizes amount to 1,350,000 dollars. An American during the closing ceremony of the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative, confirming Dubai’s leadership as a main center for incubating and encouraging Arab creators.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We congratulate the Syrian youth, Mahmoud Shahoud, for winning the one million dollar prize for the “Habit 360” project, a well-deserved victory for an Arab innovator of whom we are proud of and his achievement. We congratulate all the winners and participants in the One Million Arab Coders initiative who succeeded In employing the cognitive language of the era in developing pioneering projects that will contribute to achieving a qualitative leap in their societies.”

His Highness affirmed that “the One Million Arab Coders Initiative provided the opportunity for one million Arabs to enter the digital world… and fulfilled the dreams of tens of thousands of Arab programmers around the world… and its outcomes and successes will be the basis for many upcoming Arab achievements in the world of technology and programming.” His Highness added: “The One Million Arab Coders Initiative opened the way for Arab youth towards endless horizons of innovation and creativity in the field of advanced technology to put the Arab world on the map of excellence and achievement.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai confirmed that the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2017, succeeded in being a gateway for many Arab youth to cross into a new stage. They use the software skills they have acquired to realize their dreams and aspirations.

His Highness added: “We look forward to our Arab programmers continuing their pioneering innovations and doubling their achievements. We expect their names and future achievements to light up the global sky.”

His Highness concluded by saying: “Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for the future of the region is based on supporting investment in the Arab human being… and the programming language is one of the pillars of the knowledge economy and a major bridge to a future in which the supreme word will be given to those who possess scientific excellence.”

Best Arabic programmer

Syrian software engineer Mahmoud Shahoud, aged 33, succeeded in winning the title of Best Arab Programmer and the Million Dollar Prize for challenging the One Million Arab Coders Initiative for the “Habit 360” project, which enables people to build new habits in their lives, follow their achievements and stimulate their feelings. The application serves more than 200,000 users around the world.

The owners of the five best projects in the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative challenge also received prizes of $50,000 each, and the list of the five best projects in the challenge included a qualification program (Muaahal) developed by the Egyptian programmer Mohamed Al-Iskandarani, which is a simplified educational application to qualify individuals in all ages. Domains and makes it easier for companies to hire talented people. Egyptian Iman Wagdy also succeeded in reaching the final list through the 3lfraza application to deliver fresh food prepared by home women.

Iraqi Ammar Salem, a university professor at the College of Architecture at the University of Baghdad, joined the list of distinguished programmers after developing the Qeraaty Alnateqa program, a project that aims to design a new sign language with a program to convert those signs into letters and spoken words. Meanwhile, the Egyptian Andrew Makram developed the Najeb program, with the aim of facilitating and standardizing the process of submitting and marking exams. The Egyptian engineer Hassan Mohamed has also developed a translated chat program that allows users to talk to each other in their native languages ​​and translate the conversation instantly, and it is available in more than 36 languages.

During the ceremony, the 4 best trainers in the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative were honored with a prize of $25,000 each, in recognition of their outstanding efforts in empowering the initiative’s affiliates with the necessary skills, providing them with advice and helping them to employ programming expertise in developing projects based on employing future technology. The list of winning coaches included Abdelmoumen Boumalia from Algeria, Rasha Bahbouh from Syria, in addition to Mustafa Abdel Fattah and Abu Bakr Farouk from Egypt.

Software expertise

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “One Million Arab Coders” challenge in July 2021 with the aim of honoring the achievements of Arab talents in the field of programming, and providing the opportunity for graduates of the initiative to showcase their innovative projects that They developed it using the programming skills and experience they gained during their participation in the initiative.

The challenge witnessed the participation of 257 projects submitted by the initiative’s graduates from 50 countries around the world in various sectors related to programming, technology and entrepreneurship in various fields of programming, technology, entrepreneurship and its applications in the areas of developing websites and mobile applications. The best of them were selected according to a set of main criteria, including the idea of ​​the project, The quality of innovation, and ease of use, in order to qualify for the final stage to compete for the million dollar prize.

The jury for the final stage of the “One Million Arab Coders” challenge includes: Fadi Ghandour, Chairman of Wamda Capital, Bashar Kilani, Managing Director of Accenture Middle East, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, and Ronaldo Mouchawar. Vice President of Amazon in the Middle East.

partnerships

The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative has succeeded in achieving its goals with the support of the “Hussein Sajwani – DAMAC Charitable Foundation”, which focuses on supporting learning opportunities and developing skills to stimulate profitable social and economic participation, and empower communities in the Arab world to achieve a sustainable future. The Udacity digital learning platform also provided its support by providing educational content and training in skills necessary for future jobs.

Pioneering Model

The “One Million Arab Coders” initiative succeeded in providing the world with a pioneering model in enabling programming skills, and it was adopted in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan by launching the “One Million Jordanian Coders” initiative in May 2019 with the aim of making Jordan one of the most advanced countries in the world in the field of programming, by providing The necessary training for young people, enabling them to keep pace with the rapid development in computer science and its software, and allowing them to obtain job opportunities that enable them to employ their skills, and contribute to the development of the digital economy.

Hamdan bin Mohammed during his attendance at the honoring ceremony, and in the photo is Mohammed Al Gergawi, Ohoud Al Roumi, Omar Al Ulama, Shamma Al Mazrouei and senior officials

The winning projects in the “Best Arab Programmer”

Mahmoud Shahoud

Syrian – 33 years software

A refugee engineer helps people change their habits through programming

Habit 360: An app that helps people build and track their daily habits and track their feelings

Mahmoud Shahoud says: “From Syria to Jordan to Turkey, this is how I started my journey from scratch. I left my country in search of a better life away from the conditions of war. I lived through a difficult stage, I learned the Turkish language and got a job in a company related to my engineering major, and in 2018, I saw an advertisement on Facebook about the One Million Arab Coders initiative, so I participated in the initiative, and I was able to overcome the obstacle to learning web development. The new skills I gained helped me develop the Habit 360 app that enables people to build new habits. The app has so far helped more than 200,000 users around the world.”

Andrew Makram

Canadian/Egyptian 39 years old pharmacist

Pharmacist standardizes exams assessment for students with programming

Najeeb Program: a program that facilitates and standardizes the process of submitting and marking exams

Andrew Makram says: “I work as a pharmacist and participated in the One Million Arab Coders initiative in 2018 in the course of developing websites and Android applications. The first project I implemented was to develop a specialized website and application to find out the appropriate and customized drug doses for each child based on their weight. Today I have over 7,000 visitors per month and the app has been downloaded over 25,000 times. My second program “Najib” enables students to solve the test remotely, and gives answers and results immediately.”

Hassan Mohamed

Egyptian – 35 years old computer engineer NANC

This application will help you to communicate easily

Instant chat software: a chat software that can translate languages ​​instantly during a conversation

Hassan Mohammed says: “In 2019, I participated in the One Million Arab Coders initiative, which enabled me to obtain a nano certificate, and I was able to develop applications for the Android system. I used my skills to overcome a challenge that I face a lot, which is communicating with people from other countries who do not speak Arabic or English, and my “Translated Chat” program allows individuals to talk to each other in their native languages ​​because it translates the conversation instantly, and the program is available in more than 36 languages.”

Iman Wajdi

Egyptian – 37 years old, founder of Faraza

Enabling women to work from home through programming

3lfraza: an app for delivering fresh and prepared food by women at home

Iman Wagdy says: “In 2017, I saw the announcement of the One Million Arab Coders Initiative on Facebook, so I participated in it, despite being three weeks late for the subscription date. These skills helped me turn my small business into a business that I run using a mobile app, then my business expanded to wider areas in Egypt and more than 9,000 requests were submitted from Egyptian women to help me prepare food.”

Mohammed Al-Iskandarani

Egyptian – 22 years old computer science student / self-employment

From the world of programming to qualifying the talented for work

Qualified Program (Muaahal): A simplified educational program to qualify individuals in all fields

Muhammad Al-Iskandarani says: “When I was fourteen years old, I was curious to learn how to make websites and electronic games, and I participated in the One Million Arab Programmers initiative. After my success in teaching programming to the public, I decided to develop an educational program called “Qualified” that includes other fields and provides simplified information to qualify individuals for work, and makes it easier for companies to reach talented people.

Ammar Salem

Iraqi – 50 years old – university professor at the Faculty of Architecture

At the age of fifty, he helps the deaf to speak

Talking Fingers Program: Designing a new sign language and converting those signs into letters and spoken words

Ammar Salem says: “When the initiative of one million Arab programmers was announced, I rushed to join it. So far, I have developed more than seven electronic programs and games, including the “My Speaking Reading” program, whose number of users exceeded two hundred thousand users in one year, in addition to the game “A.” Cube,” a game dedicated to developing the skill of imagination. As for the “Speaking Fingers” program, a new sign language has been developed in which the deaf can write and pronounce all letters and words by pointing with only two fingers in front of a device that converts these signs into letters and spoken words.