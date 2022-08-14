His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the achievements of the healthcare system in Dubai thanks to the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at consolidating the Dubai’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.

His Highness stressed that Dubai continues to provide the best standards and capabilities that consolidate the process of success, development and innovation for the health care sector in the emirate, with the aim of enhancing the high readiness of the sector and providing a better healthy life for citizens and residents, through an integrated system of advanced health facilities, medical staff, highly qualified nursing staff, equipment and technologies. And laboratories are among the most modern in the world.

His Highness said that the health sector in Dubai is moving forward in implementing and developing its vital projects according to a comprehensive strategy, expressing his absolute confidence in achieving the desired goals in creating a distinguished health model for Dubai, in light of the unlimited support and generous care that the health sector enjoys from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life in line with the needs of the population and the growing development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and the requirements of the current and future phase of the Emirate, and strengthening its position as the best city to live, work and visit in the world.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the new outpatient building at Dubai Hospital, which was designed according to a scientific methodology that combines specialized services under one roof, and takes into account the approved construction concepts for the specifications of modern medical buildings, including taking into account special needs. For people of determination, in accordance with the requirements and specifications of green buildings.

The inauguration of this medical facility, which was equipped with the latest devices, technologies, systems, and smart solutions, in order to meet the requirements of high-quality medical care, and the growing needs of the population for specialized health services during the next stage, in light of the increasing growth witnessed by Dubai – the fastest growing city in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post published by His Highness yesterday on Twitter: “We inaugurated the new outpatient building at Dubai Hospital, which includes 128 specialized clinics. The building is equipped with the latest devices, technologies and smart solutions at a cost of 177 million dirhams. The new building increases the capacity of patients by 200%.”

His Highness also stressed that “the health sector is a top priority in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Dubai continues to invest in developing the capabilities of this sector and the medical care system to provide the best capabilities to ensure the health and safety of our society.”

Upon his arrival at Dubai Hospital, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was received by a number of directors and officials, led by the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi.

After the inauguration of the new building for the outpatient clinics, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, learned from Awad Al Ketbi about the medical services and specialties included in the new building, and the statistics and figures related to the number of auditors and beneficiaries of these clinics, which were designed and engineered within a hospital environment that ensures the comfort of patients, and contributes to improving their journey. Therapeutic that was drawn based on the experiences and needs of the dealers.

His Highness listened to the components of the new project, which was completed at an estimated cost of 177 million dirhams. It consists of a ground floor and four floors, extending over a total area of ​​32,000 square meters, comprising 128 specialized clinics, and more than two and a half times the number of previous clinics. In the hospital, whose capacity is now more than 200% of its previous capacity, serving 254 patients per hour.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, Dr. Maryam Al Raisi, listened to a detailed explanation of the registration mechanisms, systems, and procedures that contribute effectively to improving the customer journey, medical equipment and smart solutions that were provided and employed to serve patients in clinics. and medical specialties.

His Highness was keen to inspect the various sections, suites and clinics of the building, which consists of a basement, a ground floor and four repeating floors, which were designed in an integrated manner, each of which includes: reception halls, rooms for initial evaluation, consultation rooms and medical examination rooms, in addition to waiting rooms for women and others, and rooms For prayer and other service facilities for the convenience of patients and customers.

On the ground floor, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was acquainted with the diagnostic services provided by medical laboratories and radiology, in addition to the pharmacy, which was designed in a way that ensures the ease and smoothness of the customer’s journey, and its integration with the specialized services on the upper floors of the building.

His Highness was also briefed on the first floor, which includes 37 specialized clinics, about the services provided by the ENT clinics, ophthalmology, internal medicine, orthopedics, rheumatology, modern devices and technologies, and specialized medical staff based on patient service.

On the second floor, which includes 43 specialized clinics, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum knows the services provided by clinics of cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, surgery, hematology, allergy and immunology, while the third floor includes 48 specialized clinics that provide services in the field of gynecology. Obstetrics, urology, kidney and dental diseases.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, during his inspection tour, listened to the authority’s plans and directions to use the fourth floor of the building for future expansion, according to its vision, to meet the residents’ needs for specialized services in the coming years.

Dubai Crown Prince:

• “The success of the healthcare system in Dubai reflects the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid to consolidate the emirate’s position as a leading destination for healthcare worldwide.”

• «The health sector in Dubai is moving forward in implementing and developing its vital projects according to a comprehensive strategy and vision».

• “Dubai continues to invest in developing the capabilities of the health sector to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

• The new building was designed according to a methodology that combines specialized services under one roof, and takes into account modern construction concepts.



• The new medical facility is equipped with the latest devices, technologies, systems and smart solutions, to meet the requirements of high-quality medical care.