Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Dubai Fertility Center in the Al Jadaf area in Dubai within the Latifa Hospital campus, as the center is the latest of its kind in the region in the treatment of infertility and fetal science research and studies. With its latest equipment and smart technologies, and a group of the best doctors and specialists in this field, His Highness was received upon his arrival at the center Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and a number of Center officials.

His Highness toured the new building of the center, during which he listened to an explanation from Hanaa Tahawara, Director of the Dubai Fertility Center, about the new services that he is distinguished in the field of medical assistance for reproduction, as the center managed to raise the success rate of pregnancy cases to 67%, surpassing that rate The global level that does not exceed 45%, stressing its contribution to spreading hope and happiness to many families by registering the birth of 5,099 children since its inception in 1991 until 2021, with receiving 14 thousand visits annually, while the center was able to treat and follow up 24 thousand husbands and wives, from inside the country, and various Worldwide, during the period 2017-2020.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the details of the customer journey for the fertility treatment phase, which ensures the highest levels of privacy and comfort, with the integration and flow of diagnostic, evaluation, treatment and operations procedures.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai inspected the research and studies unit related to human samples, which had been developed in accordance with the new federal laws and legislations issued at the end of 2019 to allow medical and specialized staff to expand in the field of medical research in the field of fertilization.

His Highness’s tour included a visit to outpatient clinics, medical consultation rooms, health status assessment and treatment, which are equipped with the latest equipment, in addition to ultrasound services rooms, in addition to the embryo retrieval room, and the embryology laboratory, the first of its kind in the country, with a laboratory establishment system.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the director of the center about the techniques used in the embryo storage room.

His Highness concluded his tour of the center by inspecting the “wings of hope” for daily temporary accommodation and the institution with world-class standards, equipped with the latest equipment and smart solutions to ensure a distinguished healthy climate, in addition to the administration and service facilities for the convenience of customers.

For his part, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, thanked His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, for his kindness in inaugurating the new building of the Dubai Fertility Center, stressing that the development in the health sector in Dubai is the result of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and the constant follow-up of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and the great keenness of the Dubai government to continue modernizing and developing this sector, so that the Emirate of Dubai would have its distinguished model that enhances the global competitiveness of the UAE in the health field.