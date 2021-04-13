His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Dubai Fertility Center in Al Jadaf in Dubai, within the campus of Latifa Hospital, as the center is the latest of its kind in the region in the treatment of infertility and embryology research and studies. With its latest equipment and smart technologies, and a group of the best doctors and specialists in this field, His Highness was received upon his arrival at the center by the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, and the Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, and a number From the center’s officials.

Crown Prince of Dubai: – “We have the best medical personnel and the latest equipment to ensure the health and happiness of our people and all those who come to us for the purpose of treatment.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, through a tweet on Twitter: “We opened the new headquarters of the Dubai Fertility Center … an addition that contributes to strengthening the UAE’s leading position in the field of health care regionally and globally, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in making the UAE always number 1, and an affirmation of its positive impact on people’s lives, whether within or outside its borders.

His Highness added: “We have the best medical personnel and the latest technical equipment that guarantees the health and happiness of our people and everyone who comes to us for the purpose of treatment … The Dubai Fertility Center receives 14,000 visits annually, and provided treatment to about 24,000 husbands and wives in the UAE and from around the world, from 2017 to 2020, and the development process does not stop in Dubai. ”

His Highness toured the new building of the center, and listened to an explanation from the Director of the Dubai Fertility Center, Hana Tawara, about the new services that he is distinguished in the field of medical assistance for reproduction, as the center managed to raise the success rate of pregnancies to 67%, surpassing the global percentage that Not exceeding 45%, confirming its contribution to spreading hope and happiness to many families by registering the birth of 5099 children since its inception in 1991 until 2021, with receiving 14 thousand visits annually, while the center was able to treat and follow up 24 thousand husbands and wives, from inside the country and around the world, during The period from 2017 to 2020.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the details of the customers ’journey for the fertility treatment phase, which ensures the highest levels of privacy and comfort, and the integration and smoothness of diagnostic, evaluation, treatment and operations procedures, in order to reduce waiting time, starting with the outpatient services and the imaging department. Ultrasound, operating and recovery rooms equipped with the latest electronic systems, and systems for electronically matching human samples, in line with the Dubai Government’s paperless initiative, where matching processes are carried out with great accuracy and high privacy.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai inspected the Research and Studies Unit related to human samples, which was developed in accordance with the new federal laws and legislation issued at the end of 2019, allowing medical and specialized staff to expand in the field of medical research in the field of fertilization.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai listened to an explanation from the director of the center about the techniques used in the embryo preservation room, which includes a set of advanced containers that accommodate the freezing and preservation of more than 4000 human samples, in addition to the embryos, in accordance with the period allowed in the Federal Law of Fertilization, which reaches five years. To be extended up to 10 years.

His Highness concluded his tour of the center by inspecting the “wings of hope” for daily temporary accommodation and the institution with world-class standards, equipped with the latest equipment and smart solutions to ensure a distinguished healthy climate, in addition to the administration and service facilities that lead to the comfort of customers.

For his part, the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, thanked His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, for his kindness in inaugurating the new building of the Dubai Fertility Center, stressing that the development in the health sector in Dubai is the result of the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum The Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, and the continuous follow-up of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, and the great keenness of the Dubai government to continue modernizing and developing this sector, so that the Emirate of Dubai would be its distinguished model that enhances the global competitiveness of the UAE in the health field.

Al-Ketbi said that the center opens the door to hope for many families and families wishing to have children, from inside and outside the country, and that the authority is working to provide the center with the latest technologies, in addition to providing it with the best medical expertise and competencies, so that it will always be at the forefront of specialized and world-leading medical centers, pointing out that The center – and other distinguished medical facilities in Dubai, whether governmental or private – would stimulate the medical tourism movement, and attract more seekers for the elements of health and a happy life.

Medical Assistance Act

The services of the Dubai Fertility Center are in line with the Medical Assistance Law in force in the UAE, and the approved international protocols, within the highest levels of privacy, and with the latest devices and systems for electronic follow-up and control to deal with samples and embryos and store them according to the best specifications. Sections, rooms and services, and allocating it to a special section for people of determination, as well as implementing the strategy of providing government health services in all facilities in a manner that takes into account the best international health standards.

