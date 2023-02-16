His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated (Thursday) the green data center of the Data Center for Integrated Solutions Company (Moro) of the “Dewa Digital” group, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. The largest solar-powered data center in the world, according to the Guinness Book of Records, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar complex in the world.

On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, agreements were signed between Moro and a group of its partners in the technology sector and customers, which include Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Huawei, VMware, Emirates NBD, Dubai Digital and Dubai Islamic Bank.

His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, upon his visit to the center, was received by the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, who briefed His Highness on the departments of the green data center, and the integrated solutions it provides that provide the next generation of services for digital transformation, cloud computing, and hosting services. Cyber ​​Security, Smart Cities, IoT Services, Professional and Managed Services, as well as Moro Chat GPT-enabled services.

On this occasion, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “Within the framework of the future vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we have completed the construction of the largest green data center powered by solar energy in the world, which represents a qualitative step that reflects the global position For the UAE in the field of sustainability and green economy, and a model for combining digital technologies and energy technologies, designed to meet sustainable and environmental goals by providing a world-class infrastructure for environmentally friendly and low-carbon information technology that operates using solar energy, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Carbon neutrality 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer added: “The green data center, which relies on solar energy, the largest in the world, reflects our continuous efforts to support the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and keep pace with the UAE’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (28COP). It also reflects our commitment to promoting sustainability in the UAE, and our continuous endeavor to enhance Dubai’s leadership position as the capital of the green economy in the world, as Moro has always been proactive in promoting digital transformation and sustainability and enhancing its integrated solutions to help institutions and companies achieve carbon neutrality.

The green data center will host a range of leading solutions from Dell Technologies, Microsoft and Huawei, including the latest in Internet of Things and cybersecurity, digital dual technologies, artificial intelligence, electronic recovery as a service, consulting and professional services, managed services, residence services and network services as a service. Moro Open Cloud and others.

The green, carbon-neutral data center relies on 100% solar energy, with a production capacity of more than 100 MW. The center, which has a “Tier-III” certification from the Uptime Institute, will cover more than 16,000 square metres.

sustainable solutions

For his part, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Digital, said: “The green data center embodies the message of Dubai and the UAE in general in creating and developing sustainable solutions to serve society and individuals. This step is also a practical translation of the comprehensive partnership in major strategic projects. With this project, we are witnessing a new start.” On the road to creating the future, taking into account environmental considerations, and we in Digital Dubai are pleased to be part of this project, as an embodiment of our responsibility to lead the digital transformation in Dubai, and to strengthen its global position as a pioneering and exemplary city, and as a center for creative ideas and projects that contribute to creating a better future for all humanity. .”

In turn, Walid Yehia, General Manager of Dell Technologies in the United Arab Emirates, said: “We are pleased to sign this strategic partnership with Moro to work together to provide solutions that support and accelerate the digital transformation process in the region. Dell Technologies has been at the forefront of companies In providing smart services, we are confident that our advanced solutions will contribute to enhancing the digital transformation process for our customers in the region.”

The green data center is considered a global model by combining the latest digital electronic technologies and the best energy technologies to provide an advanced, environmentally friendly and low-carbon information and communication technology infrastructure that works using renewable energy. The solar-powered center also provides digital products and services using the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which include cloud services, Internet of Things solutions, artificial intelligence, and others.

digital growth

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said: “Microsoft is committed to leading the path of sustainable digital transformation. Our partnership with Moro is a valuable addition to our efforts to accelerate and enhance digital growth in the country. With our most prominent technologies in its class, we are optimistic that our advanced digital solutions “It will enable companies to have greater flexibility in managing their operations and strengthening their infrastructure, thus protecting them from any potential risks that may arise from cyber threats. In addition, our competitive services to customers will ensure the smooth integration of digital solutions.”

The introduction of the new services provided by the largest solar-powered data center in the world will drive digital transformation in government and private institutions in the United Arab Emirates, which contributes to enhancing their efforts in developing their infrastructure to keep pace with the developments of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

innovative solutions

For his part, CEO of Huawei UAE Mr. Jiawei Liu said: “Huawei is always committed to supporting its partners by providing innovative solutions that help them accelerate the digital transformation of their organizations. Our partnership with Moro aims to enhance customer experiences and the degree of reliability of services to contribute effectively In adopting the business sector in the UAE for a sustainable digital model.

Moro’s largest solar data center aims to set a global benchmark for energy efficiency and the use of green technologies. The center uses smart and environmentally friendly technologies to enable businesses in the region to enhance the efficiency of their operations.

In the same context, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the largest solar-powered data center in the world. At Emirates NBD, sustainable digitization is at the heart of our operations. Through this partnership, we will not Not only will we be able to improve our operations, but we will also be able to better manage our customers’ expectations and enhance our efforts in supporting the UAE’s goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Moro is considered a major supporter of the digital transformation process in the region, and the launch of the solar-powered green data center will help organizations in the country accelerate the pace of achievement within innovative and productive work environments, as well as ensuring high levels of business efficiency.

Enhancing competitiveness

In a related context, Yahya Saeed Ahmed Nasser Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “There is no doubt that our cooperation with the largest solar-powered data center in the world affiliated with Moro to host our information technology data comes out of our keenness to adopt The best digital transformation solutions, our partnership with “Moro” will contribute to achieving our vision in terms of sustainability, which will enhance our competitive position in the banking sector. We look forward to working closely with the company to achieve positive results for both parties in the long term.”

On this occasion, Ahmed Odeh, Vice President and General Manager of VMware Middle East, Turkey and North Africa, said: “VMware, through its cooperation with Moro, will help empower and train young talent and provide them with the cloud skills they need to support digital transformation in all sectors.” across the UAE in line with national initiatives, including the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and enhance its position as one of the three most important cities in the world.This cooperation between the two parties will enable the youth to Access to the technical skills they need to support the transformation plans of both public and private sector organizations, especially in light of the steps the UAE is taking to strengthen its leading technology position in the world.

It is noteworthy that the new solar-powered green data center will play a major role in developing a sustainable ecosystem based on the latest solar energy and storage technologies, artificial intelligence systems and sustainability. It will also help global companies achieve carbon-neutral supercomputing and enable organizations to achieve their sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.