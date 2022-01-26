Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the seventh session of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in cooperation with the Project Management Institute: “PMI”, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and Dubai Ports International, at the Dubai Exhibition Center for “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

During the opening of the event, which in its current session attracts more than 1,500 international participants, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, accompanied by His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, watched a short film on the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which shed light on the construction and development process. In the Emirate of Dubai, and how it became one of the most important financial and business centers, in addition to the development stages of the Forum in its previous sessions.

Dr. Biba Malmgren, a technology entrepreneur and former advisor to former US President George W. Bush, gave the keynote speech for the forum, during the opening, which was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, heads of government agencies and departments and private sector institutions, as well as a wide selection of international experts specialized in the field Project management, where the main speaker of the forum praised the comprehensive development witnessed by the UAE during the past fifty years, noting that “some things beyond imagination happen in the world, and what seemed impossible, has become a reality in the Emirates.”

She touched on Dr. Malgren to the cities of the future, which are witnessing rapid change in line with the transformations of the global economy, and how to finance and develop infrastructure, and said that the world has become rapidly developing, in an unprecedented manner.

The spokeswoman stressed that humans do not accept new innovations easily, so innovation must be combined with the creation of knowledge economies, as the multiplication of knowledge and information has contributed to finding new ways to process a lot of information at one time.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, honored the organizers of the forum, and His Highness honored Dr. Biba Malmgren, the main speaker of the forum.