His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today inaugurated the Arab Health Exhibition “Arab Health” and MEDLAB Middle East 2022, the largest healthcare and laboratory exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa region, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center during From January 24 to 27 this year, about 3,500 exhibiting companies from the healthcare and laboratory sectors from more than 60 countries will participate to showcase the latest innovations and technologies used in the field of disease diagnosis and treatment.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stressed during the opening the importance of Dubai hosting this event, especially at a time when the world continues its efforts to address one of the biggest health challenges it faced in its modern history, noting that Dubai’s provision of a safe atmosphere that ensures Those in charge of this very important sector have the opportunity to meet face to face, which represents a strong source of support for these efforts by providing the opportunity to learn about the latest solutions produced by the world that serve to preserve human health. His Highness praised the keenness of those concerned with the health sector around the world to meet in Dubai to Discussing the most prominent developments in the field of health care to advance it, as well as the economic importance of the event through the huge deals that are concluded during this large global gathering.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the remarkable success achieved by the health care system in Dubai and the whole of the UAE, which showed the high level of readiness in facing various health challenges, no matter how difficult, as this readiness had a profound impact in confirming the country’s ability to overcome the exceptionally difficult stage that the world witnessed on Over the past two years, the system includes highly qualified medical and nursing staff, equipment, technologies and laboratories that are among the latest in the world, stressing that the Arab Health Exhibition represents an exemplary window offered by Dubai to exchange experiences, successful experiences, ideas and visions through which the health sector can be upgraded. in the region and the world.

His Highness welcomed the international exhibiting companies as well as the medical cadres that were keen to attend from different countries of the region and the world to participate in this event, which has a qualitative weight and position in its field of specialization, stressing that Dubai will continue to provide the best atmosphere that promotes global dialogue to discover more opportunities for growth and advance the march of development. Moving forward, in confirmation of the pivotal role of the UAE and Dubai on the international arena and within the various fields that guarantee a better life for people.

This year’s Arab Health Exhibition will be held under the theme “By Business, We Unite, Industry Forward”, while MEDLAB Middle East 2022 will be held under the theme “Embracing Innovation to Change the Face of Diagnostics.” The joint event provides an ideal platform for the global healthcare industry to meet and discuss the latest medical technologies and discoveries.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the exhibition, accompanied by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and Director General of the Dubai Health Authority Awad Saghir Al Ketbi. His Highness was presented on the platforms of a number of international companies and medical health authorities, and was briefed on the most prominent solutions they offer and the projects they implement that contribute to supporting the medical sector and improving its diagnostic and treatment services.

His Highness inspected the platforms of a group of leading international companies in the field of healthcare equipment and services, including Siemens, which is displaying, during its participation in the exhibition, a range of its latest advanced and innovative medical technologies in the healthcare sector for the first time in the Middle East, and Philips, which offers During the exhibition, the latest radiology solutions including magnetic resonance imaging, CT spectroscopy and the next generation of smart telemedicine systems.

His Highness also visited the global platform of United Imaging, which specializes in imaging solutions and technologies, and Medtronic, which specializes in health technology, in addition to the platforms of General Motors and Electa.

During the tour, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai inspected the Dubai Health Authority platform, through which the authority reviews its latest services, programs and smart applications, and reflects the advanced level reached by health care systems in its various medical facilities, including pain treatment devices, and the developed application ( Dubai is the city of a healthy heart), distinguished service (a doctor for every citizen), in addition to the ambitious project (pulsating), and an important group of medical and pharmaceutical products and supplies bearing the slogan “Made in Dubai”.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also visited the platform of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, where he listened to an explanation of the Ministry’s innovative digital services, under the slogan “The Future of Health Leadership”, in line with the Ministry’s strategy in looking to the future, to develop information systems health facilities, applying international standards in managing infrastructure in health facilities, and developing appropriate technology to manage the health system.

His Highness was briefed on the innovative health services, and the pioneering projects and initiatives that the ministry will launch during the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, through which it seeks to enhance future health services, combine smart and robotic systems, and enhance digital health practices.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, visited the Abu Dhabi Department of Health platform, where he learned about its latest innovative projects in the field of healthcare, including the “Medical Education Platform”, “Disease Records”, “Covid-19 Epidemiological Prediction Model” and “Government Health Platform” The Digital Birth Certificate, the Pandemic Response Platform, the Virtual Care Platform, the Vaccination Efficacy Dashboard, the COVID-19 Long-Term Complications Dashboard, and the AI-based Epidemiology Manual. and other promising projects.

The joint event, which will last for four days at the Dubai World Trade Center, is expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors, as well as 21 continuing medical education conferences, and the attendance of more than 550 regional and international speakers who will lead the main panel discussions, scientific lectures and briefings. On topics related to the sector globally.



