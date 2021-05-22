His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, published, via Instagram, the first pictures he collected with his twins, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikha Bint Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid.

After his highness published the photo, congratulations and blessings poured out from the followers, praying to God Almighty to make them an eye for their parents, wishing the newborns continued health and wellness.





