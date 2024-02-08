His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, reviewed the winning projects in the global “Home of the Future” competition, which was designed and supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, with the aim of attracting The best architects and designers from around the world, to create an innovative Emirati home that can be developed, adapted, expanded and changed, with an affordable design.

The competition translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in strengthening Dubai’s position globally and establishing it as an exceptional hub that attracts minds, talents, arts, innovations and innovators in design and urban development.

It also reflects the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation in providing an incubator platform for innovation, innovators and creative ideas aimed at finding solutions to the challenges facing society.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed, during his meeting with the winners of the competition, that Dubai, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has developed a global pioneering experience in urban design and urban planning, and has been able to create an advanced future infrastructure, which is continuing to improve it. Sustainable foundations, ensuring its citizens and residents comfort and the best life experiences.

His Highness added that Dubai continues to work to provide an environment that enables individuals to develop and prosper, and provides society with the best levels of quality of life, in an innovative, ever-evolving urban landscape, and within a vision based on sustainability in housing projects, city planning, and residential communities, which contributes to achieving the strategic goal of To make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work and visit, and to enhance its position as an attractive global destination that attracts those looking for an exceptional, sustainable and stimulating life experience.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “As part of our keenness to create new visions for housing, design homes, and achieve people’s well-being, in line with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, I reviewed the winning projects in the global (House of the Future) competition, which attracted 3,500 ideas, presented by engineers. Architects and designers from 140 countries aimed to design an innovative Emirati home.”

His Highness stressed that “Dubai continues to provide a pioneering global experience in the field of urban design and urban planning… and to benefit from talented and creative people to serve society.”

His Highness said: “We congratulate all the winners, and we affirm that Dubai was and will remain the home of ideas and innovation. In Dubai, we design the future and create it for people.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai listened to an explanation from the competition participants about the winning projects, in which first place was taken by Mohammed Al-Mufti, from Lebanon, for the “Al-Dara” project, while second place went to Andrea Baldo, Angelo Brolo and Gino Brolo, from Spain. , for the “Block Yard” project, and Thomas Ewing, from the United Kingdom, won third place for the “Dune House” project.

His Highness continued an explanation about the sustainable house project, from Slovakia, which is the winning project in the sustainability category, and was presented by the project team consisting of Katerina Jagrova, Jacob Arg, Lucia Mdelnova, and Jacob Demcak.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Commissioner General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs. , Hoda Al Hashemi, and the Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Omar Hamad Bushahab.

The Dara project, which won first place in the competition, inspired its idea from heritage and the Arab house, and was based on benefiting from heritage in building a sustainable future, by reinventing the experiences of the past and employing them in a design that meets the requirements of the present and the future.

As for the “Block Yard” project, its idea was inspired by a concept based on achieving harmony between contemporary beauty and enhancing the environment and local traditions.

The idea of ​​the Dune House project was inspired by the desert environment in Dubai, and focused on using the tools and natural resources available in this environment. As for the “Sustainable Home” project, which won the sustainability category, its idea was focused on a design perspective based on sustainability and enhancing social interaction.

The winners of the first three places in the competition received prizes worth one million dirhams, distributed at 500,000 dirhams for first place, 200,000 dirhams for second place, and 100,000 dirhams for third place.

The value of the special category award for designing a sustainable home that achieves self-sufficiency was 200 thousand dirhams.

The organization of the competition came in the context of the Dubai government’s efforts to provide sustainable housing that enjoys the elements of a decent life and family stability. It was a global invitation to the best engineers and architectural designers to design the best and most beautiful home for the future, at a low cost, and according to specific standards that suit the needs of the Emirati citizen.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment will work to add the winning designs to the design library that will be made available to the community, in addition to adopting and implementing the winning designs in the competition in its future housing projects in any of the approved residential neighborhoods in the emirate.

The global “House of the Future” competition attracted 3,500 innovative ideas from 140 countries, which reflected the great global interest in the competition and the importance of its theme, which revolves around developing future solutions for urban design on the foundations of innovation, sustainability and quality of life.

The competition criteria focused on providing innovative designs with international standards that can be expanded over time spans that cover a family’s life, and that contribute to reducing the budget for building a house, so that it does not exceed the amount of the government grant, amounting to one million dirhams, in addition to innovation in architectural design and the use of building materials with advanced technologies. Modern, eco-friendly and self-sustainable home design.

The competition’s jury for selecting the winning designs included an elite group of specialists, experts and architectural designers in the UAE and the world, including Charles Walker, a member of the Board of Directors of Zaha Hadid Architects, the Executive Director of Santiago Calatrava, Michael Calatrava, and the Executive Director of the Train Planning and Development Department at the Roads Authority. and transportation in Dubai, Abdul Redha Abu Al-Hussein, and the founder and chief architect of “Arcadenity”, Ahmed Bukhash, along with Will Polman from Foster & Partners, Stefan de Kooning from MVRDV, Andrew Mason from Santiago Calatrava, and Christina Selern from Studio Selern Architects. , and Martin Faulk of the “Big” company.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• Under the leadership and vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai has developed a global leadership experience in urban design and urban planning.

• Dubai has established an advanced future infrastructure on sustainable foundations that guarantees its citizens and residents the best life experiences.

• Our goal is to provide an environment that enables individuals to develop and provides the community with the best levels of quality of life in an innovative, ever-evolving urban landscape.

• The competition was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and attracted 3,500 ideas from 140 countries.