His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, thanked the Community Development Authority team in Dubai.

His Highness said, via a tweet on the “X” platform, commenting on a video from the Community Development Authority in Dubai, “I was pleased with the wonderful stance of Brother Jamal Abdul Rahman from the Community Development Authority in Dubai, which reflects our societal values ​​and our culture that urges respect for the great, help for the small, and humility for people…we are A government and authority to serve people, and we are not an authority over them, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum taught us.. I thank the Community Development Authority team led by Sister Hessa Bu Humaid for their keenness to serve Dubai society and its citizens, old and young.. and their efforts and presence in the field.. In Dubai, the citizen will remain First, second, and third… Caring for people, preserving their dignity, and achieving their happiness will remain the highest thing we strive for.