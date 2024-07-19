His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, said via the “X” platform today, Friday: Today, I was honored to meet His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him. I expressed my thanks and gratitude to him for the trust he and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have placed in me. I renewed my pledge and loyalty to the United Arab Emirates, its leadership and people, to continue working.. exerting effort.. and harnessing energies to achieve the aspirations, ambitions and vision of the leadership to serve the nation.. and consolidate its glory and pride.. and keep its flag flying high and dear as long as its souls remain in our bodies.. and its breaths remain in our bodies. We ask God to help us in this pledge and to guide us and guide us in our work to raise this nation.