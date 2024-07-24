His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, stressed that the government work system in the UAE has witnessed exceptional developments that have had significant positive effects on various development sectors, especially those that address the direct needs of citizens and the services provided to them. His Highness praised the continuous efforts of the UAE government to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum yesterday to the headquarters of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, after His Highness was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, as part of the latest ministerial formation, which was blessed and approved by His Highness the President of the State, and announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, have made the government work system in the UAE a unique global model in terms of efficiency, flexibility and the ability to deal with various variables and developments.”

His Highness added: “The UAE is moving towards new, greater stages of development and achievement, to provide a better future for its citizens and generations, which requires doubling coordination and working in a team spirit between all federal and local government institutions.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “During my visit to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, I was briefed on the structure of the federal government, its most important plans, projects, legislation, and the working mechanism of its Council of Ministers. I am joining a new team in the federal government. I am proud of this responsibility. I look forward to making a positive contribution to strengthening the spirit of the union.. serving the people of the union.. and leaving my mark on the federal national march.”

During the visit, His Highness was briefed by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Al Gergawi and the ministry’s leaders on the federal system in government work, through which the UAE government has established a unique model in the flexibility of government work and the ability to develop policies, legislation and strategies that enhance the path of growth and leadership in various sectors. His Highness also listened to an explanation about the legislative system for developing laws in the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and about the qualitative initiatives and projects of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Media Office of the UAE Government.

His Highness was also briefed on the ongoing plans to enhance coordination and integration between the work of the federal government and local governments, and the remarkable achievements made in this field, to unify national work and the efforts of federal and local institutions, and accelerate achievement in national priorities, projects and strategic initiatives.

