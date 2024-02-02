His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, published two poetic verses on his Instagram account accompanied by a photo of His Highness next to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, May God protect him, he said about them:

From the creation of man, he needs perception

To make history in length and breadth

– –

I am here…but my ambitions are there

After achieving ambitions on earth