His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, honored the winners of the Global Government Excellence Award in its first session, at the conclusion of the World Government Summit 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the World Government Summit’s hosting of the Global Government Excellence Award confirms the uniqueness of the summit as an international platform for the manufacture and stimulation of government excellence in the world, and reflects the leadership of the UAE and what it represents as a laboratory for the development and industry of government excellence and the best distinguished government practices on the world level.

His Highness said that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” adopts a government work methodology centered on excellence in Serving the community, developing experiences and best practices of institutional excellence, due to the leadership’s belief that excellence is an attribute of future governments and its driving force to achieve more achievements.

The honoring was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Excellency Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and a number of their Highnesses, Sheikhs, Excellencies and senior officials.

His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, honored 4 winners of the award categories, which include; The distinguished initiative in the field of government innovation, the distinguished initiative in the field of investing in human resources and raising their efficiency, the best government transformational project, and the best government service in the world.

The category for the distinguished initiative in the field of government innovation was won by the Laboratory of Innovation in the Government Sector, LABX, from the Republic of Portugal, and the award was received by Elsa Bello, Director of the LabX Lab for Innovation in the Government Sector.

The Innovation Lab aims to follow up on government innovations that contribute to improving government procedures by applying innovative solutions based on experiences in developing government processes and services and enhancing and building capacities and competencies.

The category for the distinguished initiative in the field of investment in human resources and upgrading of its efficiency was won by the innovation laboratory LA-BORA! Gov in the Republic of Brazil, and the award was received by His Excellency Roberto Pogo, Secretary General of Government Administration and Innovation at the Ministry of Public Administration and Innovation in Brazil.

The laboratory works with government agencies to improve the customer experience by focusing on qualifying government service providers and improving the employee experience by enabling him as a key partner in creating service delivery solutions, in a way that enhances productivity and reflects positively on the quality of services and customers.

It won the category for the best government transformational project, the new administrative capital project in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and it was received by His Excellency Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The new administrative capital was chosen to be the Arab digital capital for the year 2021, and the administrative capital embraces efforts to achieve digital transformation, develop digital skills and capabilities, and stimulate digital creativity in an integrated smart environment. It also provides an incubating environment for partnerships with all stakeholders to achieve sustainable development goals and serve the “Digital Egypt” project. .

In the category of the best government service in the world, ASAN Service from the Republic of Azerbaijan won, and the award was received by His Excellency Olivi Mehdiyev, Head of the Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation in the Office of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This initiative aims to develop service centers, improve their operations, and raise the efficiency of employees to ensure the provision of services at the highest level. The work of service centers is based on the principles of transparency, ethical behavior, and responsibility, to ensure building a close relationship with customers.

Stimulating institutional excellence in the work of governments.

The Global Government Excellence Award aims to stimulate excellence and leadership in the work of governments, and to promote their adoption of a culture and methodology for work, by celebrating distinguished government initiatives and practices globally, and introducing the most important results and achievements and their impact on improving the quality of life and enhancing the well-being of people and societies in the world.

The Global Government Excellence Award is the first initiative of its kind globally at the government sector level, covering all countries and governments of the world, and focusing on effective and sustainable results in consolidating government excellence in various fields.

The award selected elite experts from different countries of the world to work on researching and nominating best practices in various fields of government work. More than 80 experiences of initiatives in the government sector were nominated globally. The process of research, nomination and selection adopted criteria that were developed according to scientific and international foundations to determine the best projects and initiatives. It included improving the quality of life of communities, innovation and uniqueness, and achieving impactful and sustainable results.

A group of experts and specialists from different countries of the world participated in evaluating the nominations submitted by the research team, by verifying the nominations and their compatibility with the selection and nomination criteria, making recommendations on the results of the nomination, and adopting and selecting the best initiatives and practices in the government sector globally.

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit represents an international platform for anticipating and creating future governments, and an incubator for a group of international awards aimed at stimulating innovation and excellence in various fields of government work, through the World Government Summit Awards.

The World Government Summit constitutes an inclusive platform that hosts in its exceptional edition this year, which is the largest in its history, more than 10 thousand participants, including senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector, to anticipate the future of governments, as it has focused since its launch on forming and anticipating future governments and building a better future for humanity. And contributed to the establishment of a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and anticipating future governments.