His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, in 1987 the first edition of the Gulfood exhibition was launched, at that time the event welcomed 65 exhibitors and 1,600 visitors. Today, I visited its 28th edition, with the participation of 5,000 exhibitors from 125 countries, with its transformation into the largest exhibition of its kind in the world. Gulfood reflects part of Dubai’s success stories that bring the world together to create a better future for all in various sectors.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: In 1987, the first edition of the Gulfood exhibition was launched. At that time, the event welcomed 65 exhibitors and 1,600 visitors. Today, I visited its 28th edition, with the participation of 5,000 exhibitors from 125 countries, with its transformation into the largest exhibition of its kind in the world. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/trTd11TZBi – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) February 21, 2023