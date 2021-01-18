Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that government work in Dubai is proceeding according to the approach of excellence, and that happiness is a value that is not lost on the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», referring to His Highness the Dubai government’s support for all programs and initiatives aimed at achieving community happiness as a priority for government work. His Highness directed government agencies to work to continue efforts to develop services, to keep pace with the aspirations of customers, in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, and to enhance the spirit of One team to make Dubai the happiest city in the world.

This came during the approval of His Highness the results of studies on the happiness of dealers, the mystery shopper, and the happiness of Dubai government employees for government agencies in Dubai, which are conducted by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, as His Highness appreciated the efforts of the first three positions in the indicators, and urged them to continue development to reach The highest levels in this regard.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai said: “Happiness is a value that is not lost on us, thanks to the vision and thinking of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” God bless him, and we indicated in September 2019 that we will announce the results of the happiness of the dealers and the secret shopper. The index of the happiness of the employees of the Dubai government on January 18 of each year to ensure that this is achieved, and today we announce the results and congratulate the first three entities in the customer happiness index, which are the Dubai Police General Command in first with 91.6%, the Roads and Transport Authority ranked second with 90.1%, and the Dubai Health Authority In third place, by 88.5%, we also congratulate the owners of the first positions in the employee happiness index, which are the Dubai Statistics Center with 97.44% in first place, the Dubai Police General Headquarters by 96.68% in second place, and the Public Prosecution, with 95.86% in third place.

His Highness added: “Despite the exceptional challenges and circumstances imposed by the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic on the world, the Dubai government has achieved advanced results in the customer happiness study for the year 2020, where the average happiness of Dubai government customers reached 84%, and the average level of customer confidence in the government reached 95.1%. Today, I announced a new system for studying the mystery shopper, to become an independent study. Quarterly reports will be sent to each government agency on the results of the mystery shopper in order to directly develop and improve its services.

His Highness said: “At a time when governments and institutions refrained from measuring the satisfaction or happiness of their employees as a result of the Corona pandemic, we took the initiative to measure the happiness of Dubai government employees through the annual study conducted by the Dubai Government Excellence Program..We are proud of what government agencies have achieved in Dubai. The average happiness of Dubai government employees is 89%.

His Highness added: “The indicator on government agencies’ response to the requirements of the “Covid-19” pandemic has received the highest rating of 92%, affirms our readiness and our ability to face crises, and thanks are extended to the Dubai government team for their continuous efforts .. I call on everyone to continue working hand in hand and strengthening cooperation ties. For the Dubai government to be the happiest work environment in the world according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also valued the distinguished performance of the Dubai Statistics Center in the field of achieving employee happiness by achieving first place over nine years, which indicates an advanced level of maturity in this field, directing the center to be exempted from participating in the study of happiness Dubai government employees for two years to come.

The ranking of government agencies, based on the results of the customer happiness index, included the Dubai Police General Command in first place with a rate of 91.6%, the Roads and Transport Authority in second place with a rate of 90.1%, and the Dubai Health Authority in third place, with a rate of 88.5% .. While Dubai Municipality ranked fourth with a rate of 87.7%. And Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in fifth place with 87.6%, Dubai Customs in sixth place with 87.1%, General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in seventh place with 86.6%, Department of Economic Development in eighth place with 86.5%, and General Department of Civil Defense – Dubai in ninth place by 85.2%, the Public Prosecution in the tenth place by 84.7%, the Dubai Courts Department in the eleventh place, by 84%, and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing won the twelfth place with a rate of 83.8%, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority the thirteenth place with 83.5%, and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority fourth place The tenth by 82.9%, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department fifteenth place, by 82.7%, and the sixteenth place, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Corporation by 82.5%, and Dubai Airports came in the seventeenth place, with a rate of 81.6%. The Department of Land and Property is in the eighteenth place with 81.2%, the Dubai Chamber in the nineteenth place with 81%, the Community Development Authority in the twentieth place with 80.5%, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services in the twenty-first place with 79.8%, and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in the center. The twenty-second place, by 76.4%, and the Dubai Media Corporation, in the twenty-third place, by 75.6%. The ranking of government agencies, based on the results of the Dubai Government Employees Happiness Index, is as follows: The Dubai Statistics Center 97.44%, the second place the Dubai Police General Command 96.68%, the third place the Public Prosecution 95.86%, the fourth place the Dubai Sports Council 94.26%, and the fifth place Dubai for Engineering Aviation Projects 93.30%, the sixth place is the Department of Economic Development 92.06%, the seventh place is the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs 91.99%, and the eighth place is the Department of Finance 90.39%.