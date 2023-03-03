His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the government games embody the spirit of challenge and determination to win with which Dubai continues its march towards the future, while its competitions convey an image of the values ​​that the Dubai government upholds in its continuous endeavor to conquer all challenges. And overcoming various obstacles in order to achieve the strategic goals through which it seeks to provide the best services to society in accordance with the highest international standards.

This came during His Highness attending the activities of the second day of the fourth edition of the “Government Games”, which witnessed strong competitions between the participating teams for the two categories of the Community Challenge, and the Government Challenge category – men, within the government sports event, which is being held in its current version with an official partnership from DP World “DB World”. And in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

The Government Games Organizing Committee announced the qualified teams for the cities challenge competitions that were held on the first day of the tournament, and they are: Kutna Hora from the Czech Republic, Copenhagen from Denmark, Brisbane from Australia, and Dansk from Poland, in order. The participating teams demonstrated a high degree of coordination and teamwork, as the members of those teams demonstrated determination and persistence to face challenges that constitute a real test of the ability to maintain composure, focus and think under pressure, as well as to summon will, physical strength and mental clarity.

While the community games competitions reflected the growing awareness of community members of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, and the increased momentum of community attendance at sporting events in Dubai, the competitions of men’s teams in government agencies showed the importance of joint work and the ability to unite efforts to achieve the common goal.

one team

The Director of Government Games, Marwan bin Issa, praised the levels of the participating teams, which reflected the efforts made by the participants in preparation for the “Government Games” competitions and their endeavor to work in a team spirit, and the high performance of the teams, which came as a result of intensive training, mental skills and physical strength that resulted in this distinguished level that emerged. The teams competed during the activities of the second day, which raised the intensity of the competitions from the previous sessions, and brought the spirit of challenge to new unprecedented levels.

Bin Issa also renewed his thanks to the partners for their efforts to provide all the necessary elements for the success of this global event, and its appearance in the fullest way, expressing his appreciation to the partners of the government games and the results of these partnerships in terms of successes and continuous achievements year after year.

The fourth edition of the Government Games was sponsored by a number of government and private agencies, including: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation “Emarat” the golden sponsor, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority the silver sponsor for the fourth year in a row, and in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company-du (du), Lululemon, Dubai Media Corporation and the Arab Radio Network (ARN).