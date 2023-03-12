His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Government of Dubai, said, “Goodness is the message that the UAE carried to the world from the days of Zayed the Good.”

In a post on his Twitter account, His Highness announced the launch of the “Bridges of Good” campaign, organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives” in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, to provide relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

His Highness said, “The Bridges of Good campaign is launched to extend a helping hand to brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey, to reflect an aspect of the spirit of human solidarity that prevails in our society.”

Tomorrow, Monday, the “Bridges of Good” campaign will be launched in the Arena Hall – Dubai World Trade Center from nine in the morning until six in the evening, to prepare food parcels for those affected.