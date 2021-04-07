Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai will be the gateway to hope for the world in the return to normal life, as the world is looking forward to this great forum to accelerate the pace of economic recovery and draw a roadmap for a future. After “Covid-19”, His Highness indicated that Dubai has established its position and pivotal role in making the future, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and the directives of His Highness that made Dubai a destination. A favorite for those with exceptional ideas, and a global center for communicating minds and exchanging visions and ideas, which is what we look forward to materializing during Expo 2020.

This came during a meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, chaired by His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, yesterday at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, where the Council approved a package of strategic decisions and initiatives that aim at developing government services, in accordance with the most prominent international standards.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said during his presidency of the meeting: “By next October, Dubai and the UAE will open their arms to the whole world to open new horizons of constructive global cooperation during Expo 2020 Dubai, which will form a creative and dynamic platform that combines the aesthetics of architectural art. And the latest technologies to provide unique opportunities for global cooperation in technologies, innovation and future projects. His main motto is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” in addition to his other topics of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

His Highness added: “As we celebrate the year of 50, we look forward to mobilizing all our creative energies and the spirit of determination, determination and cooperation to ensure the launch of a distinguished platform to inspire the world with innovative solutions that push humanitarian efforts towards creating a brighter future.”

His Highness continued: “As the world stands at a crossroads in light of the challenges of the new reality imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai promises the world a work agenda that anticipates the future of various sectors, and is looking for solutions to the most pressing challenges in the world today, in a way that reflects the vision of the UAE and its efforts in Strengthening the bonds of constructive cooperation between the countries of the world to address the challenges and achieve the desired positive change to create a better tomorrow for humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed to provide the necessary vaccines for all official representatives of the participating countries to ensure a comprehensive, safe and memorable experience, and to ensure that the Expo experience is further enhanced through a virtual platform to attend the activities and programs of the international event, stressing that the site of the event focuses on achieving sustainability. And environmental protection to make Expo 2020 Dubai the most sustainable version in the history of the international event that extends for more than 160 years, in addition to adopting the latest infrastructure technologies, which makes it a true embodiment of what smart cities of the future can look like.

During the meeting, the Executive Council approved the emirate’s food security strategy, which is in line with the National Food Security Strategy, in an effort to diversify import sources, enhance local production, reduce loss and waste, enhance food safety and nutrition systems, as well as enhance the sector’s ability to face crises. The strategy focused on identifying important commodities based on four basic criteria represented by commodities of high nutritional value, providing a healthy and integrated meal for all members of society, in addition to the importance of the commodity for consumers, choosing goods of high and continuous consumption, and achieving a balance between the number of commodities and the basic needs of the consumer, In addition to choosing commodities for which no other alternative is available, and used as a raw material for the production of other foods, and finally, there is a possibility that the commodity will not be available due to total dependence on import or the possibility of a decrease in local production. The food security strategy identifies the strengths of Dubai, as the emirate has a strong infrastructure and a geographical location as a distinct logistics center, represented by the presence of 78 ports in 6 continents and 35 international offices representing close communication channels with the private sector, in addition to a great diversity of food-exporting countries to the UAE. And the presence of a remarkable number of farms in the emirate contributed to the creation and existence of a local market for some products with good production of basic materials such as meat and milk, and other basic products for individuals.

The Council also approved during its session the strategy of emergency medicine services in the Emirate of Dubai, which promotes integration between the government health sector and the private sector with regard to providing health care services with international standards, achieving complementarity, and providing service to all.

Mobility

In the context of the Executive Council meeting, the Council approved a comprehensive plan for flexible mobility in the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to develop an integrated and friendly infrastructure for all, by providing the elements and requirements for the integration of transportation, in addition to implementing the concept of the friendly streets area, which is a new idea in the Emirate of Dubai based on Contributing to reducing the use of vehicles, and encouraging the use of alternative means of transportation, in a way that contributes to reducing carbon emissions and facilitates access to attractions. On the other hand, the plan contributes to developing the standards and requirements of the various means of transport, by stimulating investment in this strategic sector, taking into account that it is a friend of the people of determination, and providing a suitable environment that is compatible with their requirements, in accordance with the best international practices, up to a rate of 23%. Mass transportation and shared mobility for 2025 as well as improving irrigated safety. In the short term, the plan will use more than 1.5 million people, 40% of the emirate’s population, provided that the percentage will be completed in the coming years.