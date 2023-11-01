His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that excellence, excellence and leadership – especially in the fields of education, knowledge, scientific research and academic achievement – are pillars that enhance the UAE’s advanced position in vital and strategic sectors, and consolidate Dubai’s competitiveness on the global level. .

His Highness noted the continuous prosperity and development that Dubai is witnessing, an advanced educational destination and a destination for students from all over the world, with the interest of the knowledge system in Dubai in embracing ideas, stimulating creativity and creating opportunities for growth in all fields, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in making education an essential pillar for moving towards the future, by stimulating energies and honoring innovators, leading to building distinguished leaders in various vital and promising strategic sectors.

This came during a meeting with His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, with outstanding high school graduates from public and private schools in Dubai, from various educational curricula. As part of a system of honoring and caring for top students in the Emirate of Dubai, and graduates sent on scholarship by male and female citizens to prestigious international universities, who are members of the His Highness the Ruler of Dubai’s Court Scholarship, graduates of the year 2023, in the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai directed the appointment of university graduates in the Dubai government and its institutions. His Highness addressed the 60 male and female students he met (in person and via video communication), saying: “I congratulate you and congratulate you on your excellence, excellence, and representation of the Emirates in the best way in educational institutions, research institutes, and international universities. We are proud of you and the Emirates are proud, and your brothers, sisters and colleagues look up to your achievements with great pride, for you are a role model for them and a model of hard work and diligence.

His Highness added: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are all working to affirm the role of education in building a future whose goal is development that includes everyone, with the continuous and accelerated development of our educational system and making it a global model.”

In his speech to the students, His Highness said: “Education is the pillar of the future. We invite you to continue your knowledge acquisition and continuous learning to build your capabilities, to achieve achievements that bring good to our society and our world.”

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with a number of parents of students, and praised their efforts and their active and fruitful role in preparing a pioneering Emirati generation that competes globally in various fields, and leads the paths of designing and implementing the future.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed that Dubai and the UAE attach great importance to the education sector, as it is one of the basic pillars of the progress of societies. His Highness pointed out that supporting outstanding people in various fields comes within the framework of the UAE’s interest since it invested in people, noting that the development model The country’s unique and global achievements are the fruits of a strategic vision that created a supportive environment for outstanding and creative people.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, the Director General of the Department of Finance, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, and the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam.

Crown Prince of Dubai:

• Dubai is a home for everyone. It embraces ideas, stimulates creativity, and creates growth opportunities.

• Internationally distinguished scientific curricula have made Dubai a prime destination for education in the region.

Bonuses and scholarships

The system of honoring and caring for top students in Dubai – of various nationalities – includes discretionary and motivational benefits, providing top students with opportunities for academic scholarships and financial rewards, as Emirati students who achieve the first five ranks in each curriculum have the possibility of joining scholarships inside and outside the country among the most prestigious. International universities. Resident students also receive financial discounts at international university branches in free zones, and priority in issuing golden residency for them and their families.

It is worth noting that education is at the forefront of the issues that Dubai pays all attention to, in an effort to provide high-quality educational options. The growth rate in the number of students during the current academic year increased by 12%, bringing the total number of private school students in Dubai to more than 365,000 male and female students.