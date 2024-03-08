His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that Dubai’s strategy to enhance endowment assets and increase service endowments has achieved exceptional success, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, as endowment assets in Dubai witnessed an increase of 18% during the year 2023, compared to 2022, bringing the value of those assets to 10.3 billion dirhams, including 948 endowments.

His Highness said: “Dubai continues its leadership in building a pioneering endowment model that provides the ingredients, incentives and facilities to create a safe, sustainable, innovative and attractive environment for endowments, and contributes a vital and effective role in all societal sectors that promote growth and achieve a sustainable positive impact on society and the future of future generations.”

This came during His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai receiving the work team of the Endowments Foundation and Minors’ Funds Management in Dubai, led by the Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, Issa Al Ghurair, where His Highness was briefed on the most prominent developments in the field of endowment work in Dubai, praising His Highness for the efforts made by the Foundation. In this field, and in a way that supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda (33).

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted the remarkable growth in the size of endowment assets in Dubai, and what this steady positive development reflects in the high level of awareness of social responsibility, which enhances the positive impact of the endowment on vital sectors of society, pointing out that Dubai It has established its position at the local and regional levels in the areas of endowment work. His Highness stressed the importance of adopting a comprehensive system of innovative smart services in enhancing the future of endowment management and development, which is what the Endowment Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai are doing, through a comprehensive system of smart services, based on scientific planning in developing sustainable endowment projects and innovating products. A new endowment that contributes to the development of endowment activity with a contemporary, creative vision.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai expressed his appreciation for the inspiring initiatives that citizens and residents are competing to present in the field of endowment, whether at the individual or institutional level, to participate positively in meeting the needs of society in its various segments, given the endowment’s value and important impact in supporting the sectors of education and scientific research, and providing funding. necessary to enhance the capabilities of the health care sector and research centers, and create sustainable endowments to provide for the needs of mosques. His Highness pointed to the remarkable development achieved by Dubai in the field of launching innovative endowments, which provided the opportunity for owners of large and small projects to achieve their role in social responsibility.

His Highness said, in a blog post on the “X” platform yesterday: “During a meeting with the team of the Endowments Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, I reviewed a comprehensive report on the Foundation’s operations and achievements during the past period, and thanks to God and thanks to the contributions of 532 philanthropists, the endowment assets managed by the Foundation grew by a percentage of 18%, bringing its value to more than 10.3 billion dirhams.”

His Highness added: “We thank every charitable and humanitarian contribution from the Dubai community, and we praise the efforts of the Foundation’s team, and their role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda (33), and strengthening Dubai’s leadership, to provide a pioneering model in the field of endowment that establishes the spirit of community solidarity and interdependence.”

On this occasion, Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Endowments Foundation and Minors’ Fund Management in Dubai, confirmed that the Foundation is keen to make the necessary efforts to enhance its influential role in supporting the comprehensive and sustainable development process, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE. The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and with the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in order to develop and care for the endowment money, in a way that achieves its continuity and benefit, and to adopt an integrated governance framework to ensure the continuity of the endowment.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Endowment Foundation and Minors’ Funds Management in Dubai, Ali Al-Mutawa, confirmed that the Foundation is continuing to implement the endowment strategy in Dubai, in order to consolidate the principle of sustainable endowment, and establish a digital endowment structure to build an endowment sector that supports and adopts the best solutions and practices of excellence and institutional innovation, and achieves An effective impact on the development of vital sectors of society.

By the end of 2023, the Foundation for Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management in Dubai registered Endowment No. 948, bringing the value of the total endowment assets registered with it in the emirate to exceed 10.3 billion dirhams, and the endowments go back to 532 male and female endowments, who registered them with the Foundation. The 948 endowments are divided between 857 real estate endowments and 91 financial endowments (financial assets, shares, licenses, and companies), distributed among the charitable endowments with a share of 798 endowments, the atomic endowment with 99 endowments, and the combined endowment with 51 endowments out of the total endowments.

The contributors to the endowments were distributed between 647 endowments provided by men, and 169 endowments provided by women, while the number of endowments provided by entities and institutions reached 132 endowments.