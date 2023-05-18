His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today (Thursday) visited the headquarters of the Emirates Group. Upon their arrival, their Highnesses were received by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group.

Upon their arrival, their Highnesses headed to the main hall at the headquarters, where they listened to an explanation of the group’s ambitious future plans by Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, who reviewed investment in products and brands in the coming years, and travel innovations that were developed to enhance customer experience and lead Emirates Airlines in The global industry on the ground and in the air, and the record results achieved by the group during the past year confirm the sound operational approach followed by the company, in which it is inspired by the Dubai method in overcoming challenges and even turning them into new opportunities for growth and excellence.

At the outset of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation to Emirates Airlines, which he described as having been an effective contributor since its early beginnings in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who sponsored him. God, in transforming Dubai into one of the most important cities in the world.

His Highness praised the strong performance of Emirates Airlines and the record results it achieved during the past fiscal year, despite the challenges that the global aviation sector witnessed during the last period, and His Highness said: “Under the leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Airlines played a pivotal role in confirming Dubai’s position As a global business center and a major destination for investment and tourism.. At a time when Dubai begins a new developmental phase whose features have defined its economic agenda for the next ten years, we are confident that the Emirates Group will continue its role in enhancing the economic growth of the emirate and creating new standards of quality in the aviation and travel sector around the world.”

Also, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the achievements of the Emirates Group, through which it was able to consolidate its position as one of the most important Emirati brands, and confirm its leadership as an advanced model for high-level aviation services in accordance with the best international standards. His Highness said: “Emirates Airlines has made Dubai is one of the most connected cities in the world and a major link to connect world markets and enable positive communication between its cultures.

His Highness added: “We are proud of the levels of excellence that the Emirates Group has achieved that made it a global role model in the field of aviation and travel.. With its commitment to the vision of rational leadership and continuous investment in enhancing its technical capabilities and raising the efficiency of its human cadres, the Emirates Group will always remain an influential contributor to the affirmation of Dubai’s position as a global economic center and pave the way for access to more opportunities that enhance its prosperity and development as an inspiring model for cities of the future.

Control Center

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed were briefed on the main control center of the Emirates Airlines network, which constitutes the backbone of the company’s operations around the world. Foremost among them is the confirmation of the arrival and departure of flights at their specified times, without any delay. The center also contributes to coordinating operations between the various departments and divisions of the company, in order to ensure the smooth and regular functioning of the work system and all flights.

Their Highnesses also listened to an explanation about the advanced technologies that the team relies on in the main control center, which serve to monitor the movement of the Emirates Airline fleet through its various flights around the world, and monitor the weather and other variables that would affect air traffic in general in the various regions that operate. to its flights, which enhances the company’s ability to deal with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness with various situations and at all times, in order to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers and flight crews at all times.

And His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, along with His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, was keen to meet a group of new flight crew employees who had recently graduated in preparation for joining Emirates Airlines flights, and they numbered 120 male and female employees. Souvenir photos with the graduates who expressed their great happiness with this generous gesture, and what it reflects of the wise leadership’s keenness to encourage the various work crews in all fields, and motivate them to achieve the highest levels of excellence.

Smart technologies

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai and His Highness the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also witnessed the three-dimensional hologram technology used by Emirates Airlines for virtual communication with its employees and offices issuing travel cards, as well as in company meetings, as part of the group’s reliance on smart technologies to facilitate its business.

Their Highnesses also followed a live demonstration of the new smart system in completing passenger travel procedures on board Emirates Airlines with the help of the robot “Sara”, which is the first of its kind in the world for this purpose. Then sending the boarding pass to their mobile phones, as Emirates Airlines recently announced that it will adopt the boarding pass digitally for its passengers departing from Dubai instead of the printed paper copy, in a new step aimed at providing convenience to its customers.

highest profitability in its history

The Emirates Group recently announced its most profitable year ever, thanks to Dubai’s readiness for the return of strong demand for international air travel. The Emirates Group recorded record profits for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, amounting to 10.9 billion dirhams. The group’s revenues amounted to 119.8 billion dirhams, a growth of 81% over the results of the previous year. The record results were also in line with the growth in the number of international visitors to Dubai by 97% year-on-year, which continues on its right track for growth in 2023.

The Emirates Group is the largest player in the aviation sector in the UAE, supporting more than 770,000 jobs and contributing more than 172.5 billion dirhams to the country’s gross domestic product. The group’s growth plans are in line with Dubai’s D33 economic agenda, as the emirate seeks to expand its economic footprint globally. Emirates Airlines plays a pivotal role in achieving the objectives of the “Dubai Economic Agenda D33” by expanding its global route network, paving the way for greater access to foreign markets, encouraging exports, and supporting the government’s vision in strengthening the emirate’s position as a global center for investment and a major engine for the new global economy.

It is expected that the contribution of the aviation sector to the UAE economy will increase significantly during the next decade, through direct and indirect employment, investment in infrastructure, spending on the supply chain, tourism spending, and benefiting from the movement of trade and transportation of goods, while work is being done on Developing strategic investments in the aviation sector to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the largest centers of the aviation industry in the world.