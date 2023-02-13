Yesterday morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, arrived in Dubai on a working visit during which he presides over the participation of Egypt, the guest of honor of the World Government Summit 2023, where he was received upon his arrival at Dubai Airport, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. , Crown Prince of Dubai. He and the accompanying delegation were also received by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. , Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Media Corporation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on Twitter: “Welcome to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the World Summit of Governments in Dubai. We are proud of his participation in the summit.. Egypt is the beating heart of Arabism and we always stand with it. The founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.