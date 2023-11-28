Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed part of the activities of the Dubai Future Forum, the largest gathering of future experts from around the world with the participation of 2,500 people who gathered to shape a better future in various vital sectors.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: The secret behind Dubai’s renaissance and the prestigious global status it has achieved was primarily due to its proactive ideas and projects… In the 1950s, Rashid bin Saeed was drawing the features of Dubai’s renaissance for decades to come, and today we see… All the efforts of Mohammed bin Rashid that target the renaissance of Arab civilization and initiatives that leave a positive impact throughout the earth for a better future for all.