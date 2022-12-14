Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and as part of the work of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Committee, His Highness the Crown Prince approved Dubai the new vision for planning, designing and developing model residential neighborhoods, the first phase of which covers three residential areas: Al Mizhar First, Al Khawaneej Second, and Al Barsha Second, with an estimated area of ​​177,712,000 square feet.

His Highness said: «Dubai harnesses all its capabilities to be the best city for the life of its citizens in the world, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, by providing the best environment, most beautiful facilities and easiest services in its various regions, according to international standards with the aim of enhancing quality levels. The life and well-being of citizens, meeting their needs, providing them with a healthy lifestyle, and consolidating community ties. His Highness added, “Dubai always seeks to change the concept of urban development and build sustainable, attractive cities for living that focus on people first.”

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, directed the work teams of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to develop plans, initiatives and projects to support development activities and economic opportunities in residential neighborhoods, and to provide facilities and all aspects of support to enable citizens to benefit from them and launch their own projects, in a way that establishes social, family and demographic stability.

This came during His Highness’s review of developments in the development plan for model neighborhoods for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, and the most important goals during the next stage, with the aim of raising the quality of life in residential neighborhoods, providing economic opportunities for their children, and in a way that guarantees long-term social and family stability for all citizens and their families, in the presence of the Minister of Social Affairs. The Council of Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Member of the Supreme Committee, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Commissioner-General for the track of infrastructure, urban planning and quality of life, Matar Muhammad Al Tayer.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, approved the plans and designs of the three areas, including increasing green and open spaces, enhancing safe communication in those neighborhoods, as well as beautifying entrances, developing intersections, crossings and streets, developing pedestrian walkways, and implementing paving, landscaping and landscaping works according to the highest and latest international standards followed in Planning cities and neighborhoods, with the aim of achieving model neighborhoods that combine the advanced features of modern cities, and preserve the character, identity and privacy of Dubai neighborhoods, and to be model neighborhoods that distinguish every neighborhood in Dubai.

Each district will have its own distinctive character and identity, as the design of the first Al Mizhar area was inspired by the Ghaf tree, while the second Al Khawaneej area was inspired by water drops, and the second Al Barsha by sand dunes. Various sports and recreational activities.

The area of ​​typical residential neighborhoods in the three areas is about 177,712,000 square feet, with 57,48,000 square feet in Al Barsha Second, 72,871,000 square feet in Al Mizhar First, and 47,791,000 square feet in Al Khawaneej Second.

The model neighborhoods will provide investment opportunities for the people of each region, such as restaurants and open markets in the main parks, temporary shops, halls and sports stadiums.

Dubai Crown Prince:

• “Dubai seeks to change the concept of urban development and build sustainable, attractive cities for living that focus on people first.”

Cooperation with the private, public and semi-governmental sectors

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, aims to develop a clear plan of action in the Emirate of Dubai in cooperation with the private, public and semi-governmental sectors, follow up on its implementation with the concerned authorities and ensure the achievement of the goals set His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, set it for this file, as well as developing a development plan for the countryside and residential neighborhoods for citizens and raising the quality of life in them, following up on that with the concerned authorities, and developing exceptional and innovative ideas and projects to enhance the well-being of citizens.