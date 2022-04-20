His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is to build the best global educational environment for private universities and for students from different countries. Countries of the world.

This came during the inauguration of His Highness the new campus of the University of Birmingham – Dubai, which is built on an area of ​​30,000 square meters, and offers 46 integrated academic programs, including artificial intelligence, computer science, biological sciences, sports training and others.

His Highness said, “The University of Birmingham’s ranking among the top 100 universities in the world makes it one of the highest ranked in Dubai and the region… and 10 of its students and staff are Nobel Prize winners throughout its distinguished scientific history.”

His Highness added that “the number of private universities in Dubai exceeds 46 universities, which include tens of thousands of students from different countries. We have new and distinguished universities that will soon join our academic cities. Our goal is for Dubai to be a major educational capital to welcome students from all over the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the tireless efforts made by the UAE and Dubai to enhance the level of higher education and support its institutions, in turn, constitute the most prominent stage during which male and female students are prepared, developing their capabilities and qualifying them to enter the labor market, and to become empowered competencies capable of making industry. An economy based on knowledge, flexibility and innovation that employs advanced technology.

The University of Birmingham, which was founded in 1900 in the United Kingdom, is among the top 100 universities in the world according to the QS classification, with 10 of its graduate students and teaching staff honored with Nobel Prizes, and it currently has about 38,000 students.

The university opened its first campus in the Emirate of Dubai in 2017, to accommodate about 700 students, 45% of whom are scholarship students.

The new campus, on an area of ​​30,000 square meters, includes laboratories with high specifications, as well as lecture halls, innovation rooms and various laboratories serving all disciplines.

The University of Birmingham Dubai also offers a wide range of programs, including Biomedical Sciences, Banking and Finance, International Trade Law, Commercial Sciences, Economics, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, Construction Project Management, Psychology, Athletic Training, and urban planning.

The new campus of the University of Birmingham in Dubai is distinguished by its sustainable design, which reflects the university’s vision and commitment to shoulder its responsibilities towards the environment and climate.

Dubai Crown Prince:

• «Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision is to build the best global educational environment for private universities and for students from different countries of the world».



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

