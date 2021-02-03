His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, affirmed that empowering national competencies and providing them with the skills for foresight and designing the future is one of the pillars of Dubai’s vision for the future, while the emirate continues to write its global success story with the passion of its children. And the determination of her youth to work, accomplish and prepare for the future.

Crown Prince of Dubai: – “We learned at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School that creative minds create a future that does not know the impossible.” – “Empowering national competencies with future skills is a main pillar of Dubai’s vision.” – “Our goal is to prepare our cadres to deal efficiently with future challenges and variables, and to empower them with strategic planning skills.”

His Highness said: “We learned at the Mohammed bin Rashid School that creative minds build a future that does not know the impossible. Our goal is to consolidate this approach in all government agencies, and to prepare our national cadres to deal efficiently with the challenges and variables of the future, by empowering them with foresight and strategic planning skills, to be the engine and the driving force to continue the process of innovation and enhance readiness for the requirements of the next stage.

This came on the occasion of His Highness attending the event honoring the members of the Dubai Future Experts Program in its first batch, which was launched in cooperation between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and supervised by the Dubai Future Academy, and aims to prepare and develop the capabilities of Emirati cadres, and provide them with knowledge, skills and experiences to activate their role in Establishing a culture of foresight and future design in government agencies in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the projects developed by the program’s affiliates to explore changes in vital sectors, including the global challenge launched by the Dubai Future Experts Program to examine the impact of global factors and influences on local sectors, and included 13 questions published on a special platform that attracted more than 3000 entries from 25 countries.

His Highness listened to an explanation about a set of reports prepared by the program’s affiliates on the most prominent current and future changes in the health and manufacturing sectors, the most prominent trends expected during the coming years and decades, in addition to the expected scenarios for the impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic, especially on the psychological and economic levels.

His Highness praised the distinguished projects that were viewed and developed by the affiliates of the Dubai Program for Future Experts to anticipate the expected changes in our vital sectors, stressing that they are “the fruit of efforts that reflect the interest of our government cadres to enhance their knowledge and ability to employ future design tools in the service of their society .. These ideas and future visions are a supportive tool for developing Business plans and strategies of government agencies in Dubai ».

His Highness called on the associates to employ the experiences and knowledge they gained during their participation in the course of the program, to enhance the performance of their work entities, and to upgrade the level of forward-looking and strategic planning to enable them to prepare for future changes and to benefit from future foresight tools, to develop new and innovative plans, solutions, services and products based on knowledge that meet the requirements of The pace of the accelerating transformations that the world is witnessing.

The first batch of the members of the Dubai Future Experts Program included 18 employees from 13 government agencies within the sectors: economic development, trade, health, security, justice, governance, tourism, culture, transportation, aviation and other vital sectors in Dubai, and they were chosen by a specialized jury after evaluating hundreds of affiliation applications from more than Of 80 government agencies, according to a set of criteria that included thinking skills, forecasting and making the right decisions, the ability to improve the performance of government sectors and develop future projects that support continuous development efforts in Dubai and the UAE.

The list of associates for the program, which has been running for a year and a half, included: Saeed Mohammed from the Executive Council, Yousef Al Mansouri and Muhammad Zainal from Dubai Police, Adel Al Jasmi and Ryan Al Hammadi from Dubai Municipality, Hessa Al Issa from the Dubai Future Foundation, and Mona Al Marzouki from the Development Department The Economist in Dubai, Hessa bin Masoud from Dubai Culture, Isa Ahmed from the Supreme Committee for Legislation, Abdullah Al Ali and Ahmed Al Sharif from the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, Jawha Al Marzouki and Farhad Siddiq from Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Mona Al Kutbi from Dubai Public Prosecution, and Sarah Galadari From Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Azza Al Muhairi from Dubai Airport Free Zone, Mohammed Al Shamsi from Dubai Air Navigation Services, and Ahmed Bukhash from Dubai Development Authority.

The program’s affiliates participated in preparing 15 studies to analyze the impact of many global trends and indicators on the social, technological, economic and environmental sectors, in addition to designing and developing 34 scenarios that anticipate the future features of six major sectors including: economy, food security, future cities, health care and welfare, and human resources. And transportation.

The associates had the opportunity to participate in the Millennium Project, in cooperation with the American Red Cross, to develop research on the most prominent medical, health, social and economic factors and their impact on the future course of the “Covid-19” pandemic around the world during the next 18 months.

Participants in the program prepared a series of future roadmap reports to study promising opportunities in Dubai over the next 50 years in 13 vital sectors including artificial intelligence and robotics, culture, environment, biotechnology and medicine, knowledge and education, transport and space, economics and finance, manufacturing, networks and computing. , Energy systems, governance, media and entertainment, and these reports include strategic recommendations that can be used and applied by Dubai government entities.

They also developed an interactive map that sheds light on the key factors in designing the future of Dubai during the period 2021-2071, using the skills of forecasting, foresight and scenario design that they acquired during their participation in the first-level courses.

New opportunity for talent

The Dubai Future Experts Program has announced the opening of registration for its second session for those wishing to employees of government agencies in Dubai at the level of middle and upper departments, who have experience or previous experience in the field of designing and implementing strategies or the ability to foresee the future in the sectors of health, cities, mobility, education, talent, security and energy Culture, society, technology, media and communications, and other strategic sectors. Registration can be made via the link: (www.dubaifuture.ae/ ar / experts-program /).





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

