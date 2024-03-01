His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, visited the “Dubai International Boat Show 2024”, the most prominent event within this sector in the Middle East region, and one of the most important boat exhibitions in the world, and organized by the Dubai World Trade Center in “Dubai Harbour”, as the 30th edition of the exhibition continues until the third of March with the participation of more than 1,000 brands from 55 countries.

During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai stressed that the steady growth of the exhibition sector in Dubai is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which was included in the Dubai Economic Agenda “D33”, to make Dubai One of the three most important economic cities in the world during the next decade. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the efforts of those organizing the exhibition, noting its development over three decades, attracting highly distinguished participants from around the world. His Highness said: “We are proud of the position that the Dubai International Boat Show has achieved in its 30th session among the most important events concerned with the maritime sector in the world, and this is evident from the number of participants, which demonstrates the extent of confidence that those in charge of this sector globally have in Dubai as its pivotal center in the region.” It is one of the major players in the field of maritime and navigational services, with its world-class ports, service facilities, and infrastructure with a high degree of excellence and efficiency.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai praised the impact of the exhibition in supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda “D33” by making Dubai one of the three most important tourism and business destinations in the world by 2033, stressing that the international exhibitions that Dubai hosts and organizes in various sectors represent an important space for discussing cooperation opportunities. Building partnerships and concluding deals represents strong support that accelerates the development and growth of many vital sectors, including the services sector and maritime industries, which is one of the sectors closely linked to the culture and heritage of Dubai and the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, through his official account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “Today I inspected (the Dubai International Boat Show 2024), which is organized by the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai Harbour, and I am happy with the size and level of national and international participation that has reached For more than 1,000 brands from 55 countries.

His Highness added: “This event reflects Dubai’s ancient maritime heritage and its influential role in supporting strong partnerships that contribute to the growth of this vital sector globally.”

During his tour of the exhibition, in which he was accompanied by the Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, and the Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, His Highness listened to an explanation about the luxury yachts and boats included in the event, which are among the world’s largest. Among the best in the world, and the latest innovations and technologies supporting this sector, as well as the various activities witnessed by the exhibition, which continues until the third of this March in Dubai Harbour, as it includes a display of 200 boats, of which about 50 boats will be launched regionally and globally through the exhibition. In addition to many water sports activities and a fishing competition.

During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai inspected one of the yachts participating in the event, the “Sunreef Power 80”, which is one of the most advanced boats in the world and is being displayed for the first time at the Dubai International Boat Show, where His Highness was briefed on the superyacht’s capabilities. Advanced navigation technologies and equipment that apply the highest levels of sustainability and take into account the highest levels of energy efficiency.

Crown Prince of Dubai:

. The growth of the exhibition sector keeps pace with Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to make Dubai one of the three most important economic cities in the world during the next decade.