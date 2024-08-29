His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, stressed that the scholarship programme for Emirati students in prestigious international universities embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to invest in people to ensure the success of real and sustainable development that meets the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2033 with its economic and social agendas.

This came during a meeting held today (Thursday) by His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai with outstanding high school graduates from public and private schools in Dubai, from various educational curricula within the system of honoring and sponsoring top students in the Emirate of Dubai, and graduates from male and female citizens who are on scholarships in elite national universities from the members of the Dubai Ruler’s Court Scholarship from the graduates of 2024, and students from the first batch of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program.

His Highness said: “We congratulate all the outstanding high school graduates from public and private schools and their parents in Dubai. We are confident in their ability to continue the path of excellence and achievement in their university journey, and contribute to creating a bright future for themselves and their country.”

His Highness added: “Today, a group of our distinguished students embark on a journey to study at prestigious national and international universities within the scholarship programmes for Emirati students, with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the determination and persistence of our outstanding students to achieve excellence. Dubai is moving towards achieving its future goals by nurturing its talents and outstanding students. We have directed that all forms of support and guidance be provided to Emirati scholarship students, based on the fact that supporting outstanding students in various fields is at the forefront of the UAE’s established priorities, with the importance of investing in people, which has created a unique development model within an integrated strategic vision that has created a supportive environment for outstanding and creative students.”

His Highness said in his speech to the students: “I call upon you to continue to acquire knowledge and continuous learning to build your capabilities to achieve accomplishments that benefit our society and our world.”

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with a number of students’ parents and praised their efforts and role in preparing a pioneering Emirati generation that competes globally in various fields and leads the paths of designing and implementing the future.

His Highness stressed that building the capabilities of Emirati talents and developing their skills is an integral part of Dubai’s record of leadership and excellence, and one of the elements of enhancing its human capital within a pioneering educational system that incubates distinguished Emirati talents and keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council, His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and His Excellency Issa Mohammed Al Mutaiwei, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court.

Dubai pioneers

The system for honoring and sponsoring top students in the Emirate of Dubai embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance the quality of the educational environment in the Emirate of Dubai. It comes in appreciation of the achievements of outstanding students, and in an effort to meet the Emirate’s needs and future priorities for the competencies and specializations required in the labor market, and to maximize Emiratization rates, and in alignment with the national directions for Emirati human development.

The system provides financial rewards to each outstanding student, and provides local and international scholarships to outstanding Emirati students, in addition to offering generous discounts to resident students studying at international higher education institutions in Dubai, with priority given to obtaining the golden residency for students and their families, according to the mechanism followed in this regard in the Emirate of Dubai.

Various specializations

The Dubai Ruler’s Court Scholarship targets outstanding Emirati high school graduates in various educational curricula for university study in the best higher education institutions. The scholarship covers various academic disciplines accredited by the state.

Distinguished elite

The scholarship students participated in the orientation day activities for the first batch of students of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program for the year 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Dubai.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai and Chairperson of the Steering Committee of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program, said: “In implementation of the vision and directives of the wise leadership, and within the framework of the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2033 and its economic and social agendas, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program is launching its first edition for the year 2024 to empower distinguished Emirati talents, build their capabilities and develop their leadership skills in the journey of university study at the best prestigious national and international universities according to the highest quality standards.”

She added: “We congratulate this distinguished elite of our students who were selected to join the programme. We will work in the programme’s steering committee with our partners from the relevant authorities to provide the necessary forms of follow-up and support for the scholarship students, hoping that this batch will constitute a qualitative addition to the Emirati competencies capable of enhancing Dubai’s leading position globally, in a way that meets its future goals in various sectors.”

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Programme received 321 applications to join the programme in its first edition for the year 2024 for undergraduate studies at around 30 prestigious national and international universities. The first batch of the programme was selected based on precise criteria based on academic excellence in secondary school, the international classification of the university and academic programme, and the extent to which the academic specialisation matches the requirements and needs of the future economic sectors in the emirate.

The Steering Committee of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Programme is responsible for approving the vision, objectives and strategic plan of the programme, in addition to approving the unified policy for scholarships and study missions for the programme at the emirate level, approving the programme’s budget and financial plan, forming sub-committees and working teams and determining their powers and working mechanism.

Positive contribution

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Vice Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program, said: “The first batch of the program represents a distinctive start to continue building Emirati capacities and cadres to contribute positively in various economic sectors for the comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Dubai. We are keen to provide all forms of support and follow-up to the scholarship students, and develop their leadership skills in line with the vision of the wise leadership and enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Emirati graduates in various work sectors.”

Orientation Day

The scholarship students and their parents participated in the orientation day of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program, in the presence of the program’s steering committee members and partner entities. Through introductory sessions, the students learned about the various service packages provided by the program, and the paths of their next steps in the program. The scholarship students’ guide was also launched, which includes all the information students need during the scholarship period and details of the services provided by the program. Students can view the guide by visiting the website of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai and its application on smartphones.

The orientation day witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program and the Ministry of Education, which aims to provide financial and academic services to students studying abroad, in addition to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program and the IDP Foundation, which is concerned with providing university admission services to students wishing to study abroad.

Equal opportunities

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Programme falls within the framework of the Dubai Social Agenda initiatives, as it aims to select 100 outstanding Emirati male and female students from public and private schools with various educational curricula annually to study at the most prestigious universities inside and outside the country in academic specializations that are in line with the needs of the labor market and the priorities of future development in various development sectors, in a way that serves the economic participation of Emiratis and supports the advancement of the Emirati human development system, with a total financial allocation for the programme estimated at AED 1.1 billion over the coming years.

The program requires that the applicant be an Emirati student who holds an Emirati passport and a family book issued by the Emirate of Dubai, and that the applicant has obtained conditional or unconditional acceptance in a specific major and university from an academic institution that meets the criteria and conditions, and that the applicant has not received another full scholarship from any of the donor bodies inside or outside the UAE. More information about the program and the scholarship student guide can be found through the following link: KHDA – Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program