His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, yesterday approved the launch of the “Research, Development and Innovation Support and Funding Initiative” to provide the required funding for the qualitative and innovative projects that will participate in the initiative.

This initiative is one of the outcomes of the Dubai Research and Development Program, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in September 2022, and supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation. It aims to establish a comprehensive framework for research, development and innovation activities in the emirate, how to manage and invest in its projects, initiatives and legislation, increase local spending on them, and enhance private sector participation in launching and financing them.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Research and development is a key pillar in achieving Dubai’s vision for the future of its key sectors, and we will provide support to various research projects aimed at achieving positive and influential change in our journey towards global leadership in various scientific and knowledge fields.”

His Highness added: “By launching the initiative to support and finance research, development and innovation, we aim to make Dubai one of the best cities in the world in terms of preparation for the future and the most prepared to employ scientific research to achieve qualitative leaps and influential achievements in the future of sectors that concern society and the economy in general.”

His Highness continued: “Dubai will be a global destination for the best scientists and researchers in the region and the world, and to achieve this goal, we need, in the coming period, more cooperation and effective partnerships between government and private entities, universities, research and academic institutions.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday, “Research and development is a major pillar in the success of cities, countries and economies, and we want Dubai to be one of the best cities in the world in supporting researchers and scientists and providing funding, infrastructure and legislation to advance the field of research. That is why we are announcing today a new initiative to support and finance research, development and innovation within the (Dubai Research and Development Program) supervised by the (Dubai Future Foundation). This initiative will provide funding grants and the support required to implement new projects and ambitious ideas on the ground in Dubai. We await distinguished participation from academics, researchers, national and international universities and research institutions from the UAE and all over the world in this initiative.”

20 research projects

The “Research, Development and Innovation Support and Financing Initiative” aims primarily to support up to 20 projects in the coming period by providing funding for them. Projects will be selected to participate in this initiative according to a specific set of criteria and requirements.

4 main axes

The “Research, Development and Innovation Support and Funding Initiative” will focus on four main axes, including: future cities, health and life sciences, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

The Future Cities axis focuses on diverse applications, such as: developing smart mobility, traffic management, smart transportation networks, and real estate technology. The Health and Life Sciences axis projects aim to advance the level of precision medicine, preventive genetic sequencing, cultured foods, enhancing crop quality, and others.

The artificial intelligence axis includes various applications of financial technology, natural language processing, and computer vision, while the robotics axis focuses on sectors that can employ its various applications, such as: logistics, aviation, construction, and healthcare.

Partnerships

The Dubai Future Foundation will work to achieve the objectives of the “Research, Development and Innovation Support and Funding Initiative”, and to develop and implement the projects participating in the initiative with a group of partners from the government, private, research and academic sectors in the UAE and abroad.

Dubai R&D Program

It is worth noting that the Dubai Research and Development Program, supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, aims to find solutions based on knowledge, experience and testing for the most important challenges at the local or global level, and to increase the productivity of existing sectors, services and fields by providing new paths that enhance their economic value.

The programme also contributes to supporting national efforts aimed at identifying the most important radical transformations and ways to keep pace with and address them, and preparing the infrastructure for the entry of new sectors that enhance economic flexibility and readiness for the future.

• The initiative focuses on 4 main axes, including future cities, health and life sciences, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

• Implementing the initiative in partnership between many governmental and private entities, universities, research and academic institutions.

• Selecting projects to participate in the initiative according to a specific set of criteria and requirements.

• Employing scientific research to achieve influential accomplishments in the future of sectors that concern society and the economy.

Crown Prince of Dubai:

• Research and development is a pivotal pillar in achieving Dubai’s vision for the future of its main sectors.

• Our journey continues towards global leadership in various scientific and knowledge sectors.

• We want Dubai to be one of the best cities in the world in providing funding, infrastructure and legislation to advance the research field.